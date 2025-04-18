Bawku crisis: 'If the State falter Mamprugu will take the necessary measures to safeguard its people' — Nayiri warns

ModernGhana logo
The Overlord of Mamprugu, His Royal Majesty Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai SherigaThe Overlord of Mamprugu, His Royal Majesty Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai Sheriga

The Overlord of Mamprugu, His Royal Majesty Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has urged the government to take decisive measures to restore peace in Bawku.

Addressing the media at the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu on April 17, 2024, the Nayiri expressed concern over the recent violent activities in the area and called for increased security presence to safeguard lives and property.

He indicated that the State failure to take immediate action will result in them taking things into their own hands to protect their people in Bawku.

“Mamprugu, a realm of peace and honour, calls upon the Government of Ghana to take decisive and immediate measures to safeguard its people, especially along the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Poulimakom corridor,” the statement read.

“The state must not falter in its sovereign duty to maintain law and order, or else Mamprugu shall have no option but to take the necessary measures to safeguard its people should provocations and injustices persist unchecked,” he warned.

The Nayiri outlined several recommendations to the government, including increasing security personnel and logistics, empowering security forces to operate without undue political interference, and safeguarding economic freedom.

“Increase Security Personnel and Logistics: Address concerns raised by the Police and Military Command in Bawku regarding insufficient manpower and logistics by deploying the required number of personnel to maintain law and order,” he suggested.

Other recommendations included establishing strategic checkpoints along the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Poulimakom route, installing police posts in strategic locations, and unifying transport systems to curtail targeting by armed bandits.

The Nayiri also expressed concern over the perceived lack of balance and gravity in the recent visit of the Inspector-General of Police to Bawku, noting that the absence of stern admonitions against perpetrators of violence risked demoralising security services.

“His Royal Majesty laments the absence of stern admonitions against the perpetrators of violence and the neglect of due honour for the valiant officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” he added.

The Nayiri called on the youth of Mamprugu to exercise restraint and uphold the values of peace, while urging the government to ensure that all state actors and institutions reflect exemplary leadership.

Nayiri called for divine wisdom to guide President John Dramani Mahama and the Otumfuo in their efforts to foster unity and peace in the nation.

