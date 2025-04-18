ModernGhana logo
CropLife Ghana engages Deputy Agriculture Minister John Dumelo on strengthening the Feed Ghana Programme

By Ebenezer Akandurugo || Contributor
FRI, 18 APR 2025

A high-level delegation from CropLife Ghana, led by its President, Mr. Bernard Okutu, has held a strategic meeting with the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. John Dumelo, to advocate for stronger stakeholder involvement in national agricultural programmes—particularly the Feed Ghana initiative.

The discussions centered on the pivotal role industry players must play in the successful implementation of government-led agricultural interventions. The CropLife Ghana team highlighted the need for inclusive collaboration to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the Feed Ghana Programme and other related projects within the sector.

CropLife Ghana is an association representing manufacturers, importers, and distributors of pesticides, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs in the country. With a growing membership currently standing at 23 companies, the association promotes the use of sound science and advanced agricultural technologies, aligning its advocacy with the principles of sustainable development. It is affiliated with CropLife Africa Middle East (CLAME) and CropLife International.

Its members include well-known industry players such as RMG Ghana Limited, BASF Ghana, Corteva, Rainbow Agrisciences, Chemico Ghana, Solevo Ghana, Yara Ghana, Bayer WCA, and others actively engaged in supporting the agricultural value chain.

Among the key concerns raised during the meeting was the urgent need to streamline the processing of tax exemption documents for agricultural inputs. CropLife Ghana stressed that delays in this process have created logistical bottlenecks at the ports, hindering timely delivery of critical inputs to farmers. Accelerating these processes, the delegation emphasized, would go a long way in boosting food production and ensuring the success of Ghana’s food security agenda.

CropLife Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to making high-quality agricultural inputs accessible to farmers across the country. The association expressed optimism that deeper collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture would create a more resilient agricultural sector, capable of delivering on both national and regional food security goals.

“Our mission is to support the transformation of Ghana’s agriculture through innovation, efficiency, and partnership,” Mr. Okutu remarked. “With the right policies and collaborative framework, we believe we can empower farmers and uplift the entire agricultural landscape.”

