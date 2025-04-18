Business Mogul Ignatius Oppong installed as Gyaasehene of Esumija Traditional Council

Prominent businessman Mr. Ignatius Oppong has been enstooled as the Gyaasehene of the Esumija Traditional Council in the Asante Bekwai Constituency.

His installation took place on Thursday, April 17, 2025, following his swearing of an oath of allegiance before the Paramount Chief of Esumija, Odeneho Okyere Kusi Ntrama.

With his elevation to the revered traditional office, Mr. Oppong now bears the stool name Osaagyefo Nana Kofi Oppong.

The colourful coronation ceremony, held at the Paramount Chief’s palace, attracted a host of dignitaries including chiefs, queen mothers, family members, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate Nana Kofi Oppong’s ascension to leadership.

He succeeds Osaagyefo Nana Twumasi, the immediate past Gyaasehene of the Esumija Traditional Council.

During the ceremony, the Paramount Chief urged the newly-installed leader to follow the exemplary footsteps of his predecessors and demonstrate unwavering dedication to the service of his people. He emphasized the pivotal role of the Gyaasehene in the day-to-day administration of the community, noting that the expectations of the people are high.

“You carry a great responsibility. Serve well, and your name will bring honour to the people of Esumija,” the chief charged.

Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, Nana Kofi Oppong expressed deep gratitude to the Paramount Chief and the people of Esumija for the confidence reposed in him. He pledged to serve with humility and to contribute meaningfully to the development and progress of the traditional area.

“I am truly honoured. I will do everything within my power, with humility and dedication, to bring growth and unity to this great community,” he said.

Nana Kofi Oppong also took the opportunity to advise the youth of Esumija and Ghana at large to embrace humility and show respect to the elderly, stressing that these virtues are keys to advancement in life.

“Humility and respect will open doors for you and lead you to great heights,” he added.