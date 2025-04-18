True Blue (Chelsea FC Fan) or Just Passing Through?

How do you call yourself a Chelsea fan and still speak defeat over the team?

Yes, we’re struggling. Yes, results haven’t met our standards. But even in the darkest hour — even when the mountain looks too steep — you don’t turn your back on the badge. Not if you bleed blue.

What happened to belief?

We’ve been here before.

We’ve seen days when the world wrote us off.

But that’s when Chelsea roared the loudest.

Remember how we won our first and second Champions League titles?

We didn’t step onto the pitch thinking, “Bayern Munich and Manchester City are better than us, we’ll lose.”

No. We walked into battle wanting the win.

Praying for the miracle.

Fighting with every ounce of heart — even when logic said we’d fall short.

And that’s exactly why it stings when some of our own say things like:

“We’ll lose.”

“Other teams are better.”

“This squad is not good enough.”

It’s one thing to critique. We all want better.

But to write off the team? To predict defeat before the whistle even blows? That’s not support. That’s surrender.

Worse still, these are those kinds of fans:

They cheer only when the team is winning.

They vanish when the team is on the battlefield, struggling.

They reappear when the glory returns — when the trophies are lifted and the headlines are sweet.

And then they shout, “We stood with you through the hard times!”

But the truth is, during those hard times, their negativity made the burden even heavier.

And negativity is heavy.

It spreads like a virus through the fanbase, through the players, through the club.

It dulls our roar.

It silences our belief.

It strips us of the very thing that makes Chelsea Chelsea — that underdog spirit, that unbreakable backbone.

There’s a reason we say, “You’ll never say die until the bones are rotten.”

Yes, we’re in a storm.

Yes, we need answers.

Yes, we demand progress.

But even when we’re not at our best, we stand.

We back the boys.

We back the badge.

Because this is Chelsea Football Club.

Form is temporary.

But class? Class is permanent.

And belief — belief is eternal.

Please don’t get me wrong. There’s nothing wrong with being realistic.

Let’s be clear — I’m not against honesty or cautious optimism.

Saying, “This will be a tough game,” or “We might lose if we don’t step up,” is fair.

That’s being reflective. It’s acknowledging the challenge while leaving room for hope.

But when you make an outright pronouncement like, “We will lose,” even before a ball is kicked —

That’s no longer optimism.

That’s not realism either.

That’s certainty… and misplaced certainty at that.

Because in football — especially at Chelsea — we’ve learned that anything can happen.

And sometimes, belief is the only edge you need.

So if you’re going to wear the blue, wear it loud.

If you’re going to speak, speak hope.

If you’re going to cheer, cheer with heart.

Because the players on that pitch need fuel — not fire.

And in these moments, they need supporters. Not spectators.

You’re either True Blue…

Or you’re just passing through.

#Puobabangna

#ChelseaFC

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana