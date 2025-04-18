Africa: anyone deserves a second chance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has left the Paris Summit to find a way to end the war in Ukraine in frustration declaring on the tarmac before heading off to his boss Trump that if not in a couple of days a peace deal the USA is out from the negotiations as it is not their war. What has this to do with King Johann I of Portugal and Portuguese Prince Heinrich the Seaman the first who entered and the second respectively colonized Sub-Saharan ? At first sight...nothing but when time of reflection is well used...everything.

US President Donald Trump promised his followers to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours claiming his good working relationship with Vladimir Putin. Putin sees no need to bow before Trump but thinks his reign would only be secure internally if he ended the war on his terms, not a compromise. A war never lasts for always but will end eventually on determined conditions. Putin is not yet in this corner to set himself free and sign a deal. He sees Trump getting weaker by the day based on his tariffs against the world which will make him lose his strong support base. Europe unites militarily to the extent it will be the alternative to the USA to broker a deal with over the future of Ukraine. China seems to agree with this scenario.

When in the 15th Century the Portuguese set sail for to discover unknown territory this was forced onto them by European developments. The economic crisis in Portugal, the blocked route to India by the Osman Sultan Mehmed II had taken Constantinople, and the weak Holy Roman Empire of German Descent which started to fall into the darkness of the religious wars in Europe between Catholics and Protestants saw the escape to uncharted territory was seen as the best option.

For China and other Asian countries, the USA is still an important market and will be so for many years to come. Wise leaders nevertheless consider the question of whether or not to rely on America for much longer even after the Trump traumata as the Americans will still be around people who voted Trump into office.

What is their alternative? Arabia, South America, India, more of the European market share? Or...like in the olden days..."unchartered" n territory even more than before? 's population is on a constant rise, natural resources are still available to pay for goods and services through the states and private consumers have enough money and need to consume simple cheap products. Asian focus will be put increasingly on the n continent as long as natural resources can be used as collateral. Once they are exploited and n countries have not started or completed their transformation process into truly independent nations then the concern arises of how poor can pay the suppliers.

This window of opportunity gives n wise leaders is a narrow time window to rise and dominate the world. How possible? Visit Otto von Bismarck on his cloud in heaven and he will gladly share his secrets with you. Jesus will rise on the Third Day after being nailed to the cross on Good Friday. : Today is your Good Friday!