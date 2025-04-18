New push to end Ukraine war gains ground in Paris talks

In a potential breakthrough, US, European, and Ukrainian leaders – gathered in Paris to launch a new phase of diplomacy aimed at ending the war in Ukraine – have hailed the meeting as a constructive step toward peace.

France has welcomed a promising start to a renewed diplomatic push on Ukraine, following high-level talks in Paris on Thursday involving US and European leaders.

Negotiations aim to establish a concerted effort to bring an end to the war now dragging into its third year.

The meeting saw US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reassert Washington's peace framework, with France describing the talks as the beginning of a “positive process” that crucially includes European voices.

President Emmanuel Macron hosted the discussions, which brought together Rubio, US envoy Steve Witkoff, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, German representatives, and Ukrainian ministers.

The talks came as President Donald Trump's own push for peace has hit turbulence, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin continuing to resist a full ceasefire.

“Today in Paris, we launched a positive process with the Europeans at the table,” the French presidency said, emphasising the importance of unity.

A follow-up meeting is already scheduled for next week in London, bringing together the same key players: the US, France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine.

Following the Paris summit, Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by phone, underlining the US commitment to brokering a lasting peace.

“President Trump and the United States want this war to end,” said Rubio. “The encouraging response to our framework in Paris shows that peace is achievable – if all sides are truly committed".

Moscow, for its part, expressed cautious optimism. Lavrov reiterated Russia's openness to continued dialogue, with both parties agreeing to maintain swift lines of communication ahead of the London talks.

Macron to meet Trump aides in Paris for talks on Ukraine ceasefire

A seat for Europe at the table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has sparred with Trump over the direction of US diplomacy, welcomed the involvement of European powers.

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, publicly thanked Macron for “his efforts in securing a just and lasting peace”.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot underscored the significance of the meeting: “For the first time, American, Ukrainian, and European leaders sat around the same table. Europe must be part of the solution”.

Barrot later noted that Washington now recognises that a stable peace cannot be achieved without Europe's active contribution.

Not everyone was so enthusiastic, however. The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the Paris summit, claiming it was merely another call to prolong the conflict.

Meanwhile, concerns persist about the direction of US diplomacy after Trump's unilateral discussions with Putin caused unease among allies.

Macron to meet Trump aides in Paris for talks on Ukraine ceasefire

New strikes underscore urgency

Even as diplomats spoke of peace, violence continues on the ground in Ukraine.

Overnight Russian strikes killed two and injured dozens in Kharkiv and Sumy, highlighting the urgent need for progress.

Tensions flared recently after Zelensky accused US envoy Witkoff of echoing Russian rhetoric, especially regarding occupied Ukrainian territories.

“It's dangerous,” said Zelensky, warning that Witkoff's words risked legitimising Moscow's stance.

Putin remains defiant, having rejected a full ceasefire last month and floated the idea of replacing Zelensky – an idea that drew a sharp rebuke from Trump, who called the proposal “deeply unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, in Washington, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu met US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who encouraged France to bolster its military contributions to Europe's defence.