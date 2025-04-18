MTN Ghana backs Ashantifest 2025 with full sponsorship of key activities

Mobile telecommunications leader MTN Ghana has fully funded several key events as part of the ongoing Ashantifest 2025 celebrations.

The sponsored activities include a Kids Festival, Music Festival, Health Screening, and a Blood Donation exercise—all aimed at bringing communities together and enhancing lives across the Ashanti Region.

The 15-day celebration is a collaborative initiative spearheaded by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), under the leadership of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene. It mirrors the original "MTN Ashantifest," a flagship annual event launched by the telecom giant in 2011 to celebrate community spirit throughout Asanteman.

While MTN’s version focuses on uniting neighbourhoods and celebrating communal values, the ARCC-led Ashantifest 2025 emphasises the promotion of Ashanti culture and heritage, projecting the region’s identity on a larger national platform.

Ashantifest has become a central part of MTN’s community engagement efforts. Through it, the company supports a variety of impactful initiatives, including development projects, health campaigns, sports competitions, and cultural celebrations, demonstrating its enduring commitment to enriching the lives of people in the Ashanti Region.

Health and Hope at Kumasi Central Prisons

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, MTN Ghana sponsored a major blood donation and health screening exercise at the forecourt of the Kumasi Central Prisons. The event, organised in partnership with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, drew attention to the health needs of inmates and prison staff alike.

Speaking at the event, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene reaffirmed his commitment to improving conditions at the facility.

He announced plans to decongest the prison, including pushing for a presidential amnesty and considering a possible relocation of the facility to a more appropriate site.

The Minister also highlighted recent upgrades to the prison’s health centre, facilitated through support from his office. He called for broader public and stakeholder collaboration to assist the Ghana Prisons Service in expanding skills training and rehabilitation programs for inmates.

Also addressing the gathering, the Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, DDP Ing. James B. Mwinyelle, urged the public to support reintegration efforts for ex-inmates, stressing the importance of second chances and community healing.

Ashantifest 2025 continues with more engaging and socially driven activities in the days ahead, reinforcing the shared mission of both MTN Ghana and the ARCC to uplift Asanteman through unity, culture, and impactful development.