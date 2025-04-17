ModernGhana logo
Hollard Ghana expands footprint with new purple Avenue Office in Ho

  Thu, 17 Apr 2025
Insurance group Hollard Ghana, comprising Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest branch office, Hollard Purple Avenue, a unique insurance marketplace, located at KK House, Ahoe in Ho.

This innovative concept combines two distinct offices under one roof: Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life. It allows customers to conveniently access life and general (non-life) insurance solutions in one accessible location to the people of the Volta Region. To mark the occasion, Hollard hosted a vibrant launch ceremony at the new premises, attended by esteemed guests, community leaders, representatives from the National Insurance Commission (NIC), and members of the Hollard team. The event highlighted Hollard’s commitment to fostering strong relationships within the communities it serves.

Speaking at the event, the Group Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Customer Experience stated: "This expansion is a testament to our purpose, to courageously pursue a better way, enabling more people to create and secure better futures, wherever they live. Simply put, we’ve got you covered countrywide."

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors in Ho, adding to our growing presence nationwide. At Hollard, we believe that every Ghanaian deserves access to quality, affordable insurance. Opening Purple Avenue, Ho, is part of our agenda to bring insurance closer to people, regardless of location. The Volta Region has shown growing interest in insurance, and we want to be present to serve them better. Purple Avenue is not just an office, it’s a marketplace for insurance, where people can easily access our two businesses: Hollard Life and Hollard Insurance. This setup represents convenience, connection, and our long-term commitment to the region,” she added.

In the lead-up to the launch, Hollard energised the community with a colourful street float, parading through the main streets of Ho. The float attracted attention and built excitement, creating awareness of Hollard’s arrival in the region.

Hollard also engaged the local media with appearances on top radio stations in Ho, including Swiss radio, HO FM, Kekeli radio, Faafa FM, Lorlornyo Radio and Voice of Volta, where representatives discussed Hollard’s suite of products and its vision for the Volta Region.

The new Hollard Purple Avenue Ho branch will offer a comprehensive range of both life and general (non-life) insurance solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses. With two dedicated teams on hand, customers can expect personalised guidance and top-tier support to ensure their most valued assets are well protected.

This expansion reflects Hollard’s broader mission to deepen its impact and make insurance more accessible across Ghana. The company looks forward to forging long-term partnerships with the people of Ho and contributing meaningfully to the region’s economic and social growth.

