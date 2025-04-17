New safety advisory for journalists traveling to the U.S.

A stated policy goal of the Trump administration is to significantly change U.S. travel and immigration policies. Foreign nationals whose countries do not meet U.S. vetting standards may be barred entry. Journalists will not be exempt and should anticipate potential restrictions or questioning when traveling to or from the United States.

Under a draft Trump administration proposal, more than 40 countries, including Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and several African countries, are being considered for full or partially restricted travel to the U.S. The policy is based on a travel ban Trump enacted during his first term, which the Supreme Court upheld.

Whilst the new travel ban has been postponed, it could be introduced quickly with little warning. Already, news reports indicate that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials are scrutinizing visitors’ travel documentation with heightened vigilance.

So far, CPJ is not aware of any journalist being directly affected since the travel ban was announced. However, increased border control, inconsistent enforcement, and broad discretionary authority among border agents suggest an unpredictable environment which warrants proactive preparation, including the following safety measures.

What are the risks?

If there is a chance that you are affected by the travel restrictions, consider whether travel is essential or if reporting can be conducted remotely. Journalists should assess the probability of the following risks and their own risk tolerance.

Prolonged questioning at U.S. borders

Anticipate increased questioning by border agents regarding political affiliations, work history, and coverage of sensitive topics.

If your work covers politically sensitive issues that the U.S. administration may view as critical or hostile, border agents may question you.

If you are traveling to or from a country affected by the U.S. travel ban or have dual nationality, ancestry, or other links to these countries, you may face additional scrutiny.

Device searches

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP) has the authority to search electronic devices without a warrant or probable cause.

Border agents may request access to your electronic devices, including passwords and social media details.

Complying means sensitive data could be copied and stored, risking the exposure of contacts, sourcing, and reporting material.

Refusing device access can raise suspicions and may lead to extended detention, device seizure, or further questioning. In some cases, refusal may prompt additional visa or residency status scrutiny, which can lead to potential delays or issues with future re-entry processing.

Denied entry

While legal challenges have led to partial reversals or modifications of past travel bans, border agents retain broad discretion to allow or deny entry, even in routine cases.

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, green card holders, generally cannot be denied entry to the United States, but declining to answer questions may result in delay or further inspection.

Non-citizen visa holders or tourists can be denied entry if they do not answer an officer’s questions and should comply with their directives.

Citizenship status and entry risks

Dual nationals: Journalists holding dual citizenship (e.g., French-Syrian or British-Iranian) may face additional screening, visa delays, or entry denials. Using a passport from a restricted country increases these risks. Journalists with dual citizenship should carefully consider which passport they use for entry.

Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs): LPRs who refuse to provide access to their devices may be subject to complex legal inquiries. Non-compliance can lead to delays or complications with future re-entry.

U.S. citizens: Although citizens cannot be denied entry, they may be held for questioning or have their devices confiscated if they refuse to comply with access requests.

Prepare before travel

Download checklist

Journalists – whether freelance or employed – should take proactive steps to mitigate the risks posed by the travel ban. Consider the following measures:

Complete a thorough risk assessment

Consider how your immigration status, country of origin or destination, and prior travel history put you at risk of being stopped at the border.

Review the data being carried on devices and see if any data could put you or others at risk if your devices are seized or searched.

Identify and keep a list of emergency contacts, such as trusted legal advisors and press freedom groups who can assist if issues arise.

Develop check-in procedures with agreed-upon key contacts prior to travel. Ensure they know your travel plans and can provide support if needed.

Keep emergency contact information on paper in case your devices are confiscated.

Prepare for increased screening

Ensure that passports do not expire within the next six months.

Carry valid visas or an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Plan in advance what you will do and say should a border guard stop you or ask you to unlock your phone or laptop.

Know your rights

Know your legal rights regarding access to or the confiscation of your devices. Be aware that failure to comply with a request from a border guard could result in devices being seized and, depending on the journalist’s immigration status, delays or refusal of entry.

Educate yourself on border security protocols and learn about your rights when encountering law enforcement at border crossings.

Explore available resources

Journalists working for a media outlet should speak to their employer and see what IT support and best practice guidance are offered regarding crossing the border with devices.

Consult with a lawyer or press freedom organization to understand your rights and any legal risks associated with your reporting.

Digital safety checklist

Download checklist

Journalists travelling across the U.S. border should consider taking the following steps before entering or exiting the United States:

Journalists who are at high risk of being detained at the border should consider leaving their personal and/or work devices at home and instead carry separate devices and a new SIM card. These devices should only have the information needed for your trip and not be linked to your personal or work accounts. Be prepared for border guards’ questions about why you are crossing a border without your personal or work devices.

Backup, delete, or remove access to any information you would not want others to obtain. If you need to access data while traveling, consider backing it up to a cloud account not linked to your devices. Do not hide data on your devices; border guards could view this as illegal.

Log out of any accounts and browsers and delete any apps you would not want a border guard to access. Review your browsing history and delete any accounts or sites you would not want others to see.

Review the content of any messaging apps or social media on your devices to ensure there is no data that could compromise you or others.

Practice good basic digital security practices by ensuring you have two-factor authentication (2FA) turned on and use an app, such as the Google Authenticator app, instead of SMS as your form of 2FA. Ensure you have the backup codes for each online account with 2FA turned on. If you are using a password manager with a travel mode feature, ensure it is enabled.

Be aware that border guards may ask for social media handles to check publicly viewable content. Journalists may wish to make their social media accounts private before travelling.

Look through your contact list and remove any details that could put you or others at risk. Be aware that contact details may be stored in multiple places on a phone, including the cloud, apps, and the device itself.

Turn on full-disk encryption for all devices. iPhone users should ensure they have enabled Apple’s end-to-end encryption known as Advanced Data Protection.

Turn off biometric access to your phones and laptops. To secure your devices, use the longest PIN possible.

Before crossing the border, power down all your devices and leave them off until the crossing is complete. Be aware that you may be asked to turn on and open a device.

What to Do If Stopped at the Border

Stay calm and respectful. Do not lie to agents, as lying can be a crime.

Identify yourself as a journalist and, if possible, present your credentials.

Politely decline device searches if sensitive information is stored, but be prepared for possible escalation.

Contact legal counsel. According to the ACLU, you should “have the telephone number of an attorney or legal services organization with you and ask to contact them if you feel your rights are being violated or if you have been detained for an unusually long period. For anyone attempting to enter the United States, if a customs officer or border agent informs you that you are under arrest, or if it becomes clear that he or she suspects you have committed a crime, you should ask to speak to a lawyer before answering any further questions — and if you wish to exercise your right to remain silent, you should say so out loud.” Border agents may or may not permit immediate access to counsel.

While in the U.S.

Remaining vigilant and being informed about these risks can help journalists navigate their time in the U.S. more safely. Journalists working in the U.S. should be aware of the following risks:

Sensitive reporting: Reporting on politically sensitive topics, including government policies or national security issues, may draw scrutiny from authorities. Assess potential risks before publication or broadcast.

Covering protests and civil unrest: Protests and riots can be unpredictable. Assess the risk of detention, injury, or equipment confiscation, especially if law enforcement perceives you as participants rather than observers of the protest.

Social media scrutiny: Criticism of government policies or people in government may attract unwanted attention. Be mindful of how your online presence could be interpreted by authorities or impact your visa status.

Visa restrictions and revocations: The U.S. government may introduce sudden changes to visa policies. Regularly monitor State Department announcements for updates on visa restrictions or revocations affecting certain nationalities.

Entry denials and detentions at the border: Reports of non-U.S. citizens being denied entry or detained by CBP officials highlight evolving risks. Stay informed about these cases to anticipate potential challenges when re-entering the country.

Patterns of increased border enforcement: Certain U.S. entry points may see higher rates of detentions or refusals than others. Monitor emerging patterns to plan travel routes and reduce the risk of delays or denials.

For additional assistance, to speak directly with CPJ’s Emergencies team, or enquire about safety training for you or your news organization, please email us at [email protected]. Additional physical, digital, and mental health safety resources can be found on the CPJ Emergencies homepage.