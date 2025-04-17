ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Opposition leader in I.Coast named election candidate

By Marietou BÃ‚ - AFP
Ivory Coast Tidjane Thiam was the only contender to be the main opposition partys candidate. By Issouf SANOGO (AFP)
THU, 17 APR 2025
Tidjane Thiam was the only contender to be the main opposition party's candidate. By Issouf SANOGO (AFP)

Ivory Coast's main opposition party nominated former minister and businessman Tidjane Thiam as its candidate on Thursday, ahead of an October presidential election.

The 62-year-old former Aviva and Credit Suisse executive was the only contender for the centre-right Democratic Party (PDCI).

Tensions in the wealthy west African country are running high six months from the scheduled polling date.

Thiam, who is currently outside of Ivory Coast, had to fend off a row over his nationality, with opponents saying his past French citizenship disqualified him from the race.

Three other prominent figures, including former president Laurent Gbagbo, are barred from running.

Thiam obtained 99.5 percent of the votes at a party convention on Wednesday, with a participation rate of over 93 percent, according to provisional results.

Thousands of PDCI members voted across the country.

Drops suit and tie

Political scientist Geoffroy Kouao cautioned, however, that Thiam was not "well known to Ivorians," having spent more than 20 years out of the country pursuing his business career.

Thiam became the first Ivorian to pass the entrance exam to Polytechnique, the prestigious French engineering school.

He later returned to Abidjan, where he began his political career and became minister of planning at 36.

But a coup ousted the PDCI from power the following year, in 1999, leading him to embark on a different career path in the private sector abroad.

He became a director in companies such as Aviva, Prudential and Credit Suisse in 2015.

Following his return to Ivorian politics, he assumed the leadership of the PDCI in December 2023.

"The PDCI will have to redouble its efforts in meeting people and communicating its policies," political scientist Kouao said.

In political rallies, Thiam swapped his suit and tie for a green shirt, echoing the colour of his party.

He has dismissed concerns about his lack of connection with the country after two decades abroad, and has sought to turn his international experience into an asset, vowing to "govern differently".

Born in Ivory Coast, he acquired French nationality in 1987, with his opponents arguing he forfeited his Ivorian citizenship when he became French.

Thiam said in March that he had given up his French citizenship to stand in the election.

The ruling RHDP party has indicated it will soon nominate President Alassane Ouattara, 83, for re-election to a fourth term.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George "LI 2462 should be scrapped, not amended; no mining in forest reserves" — Sam Ge...

3 hours ago

The Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai Sheriga “Bawku must and shall rise again” – Overlord of Mamprugu

3 hours ago

Galamsey: Democracy Hub will hit the street should gov’t fail to repeal LI 2462 after online protest — Oliver Barker Galamsey: Democracy Hub will hit the street should gov’t fail to repeal LI 2462 ...

3 hours ago

NDC not on track; what President Mahama has done so far inconsequential — Ahiagbah NDC not on track; what President Mahama has done so far inconsequential — Ahiagb...

3 hours ago

Ghanaians are waiting for improved living conditions, 24-hour economy — Ahiagbah slams Mahama Ghanaians are waiting for improved living conditions, 24-hour economy — Ahiagbah...

3 hours ago

EOCO arrests 219 in anti-human trafficking operation EOCO arrests 219 in anti-human trafficking operation

3 hours ago

Christian Rogg takes over from Harriet Thompson as New High Commissioner to Ghana Christian Rogg takes over from Harriet Thompson as New High Commissioner to Ghan...

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akuapim North Sammi Awuku Ghana's economic resilience after 4th IMF review exposes NDC lies – Sammi Awuku

5 hours ago

Ahmed Suale Court orders Police to file bill of indictment on Ahmed Suale alleged ‘killer’

5 hours ago

Richard Appiah Abesim ‘killer’ trial begins on May 26

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line