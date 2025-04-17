ModernGhana logo
Galamsey: Democracy Hub to stage online protest on April 22 for LI 2462 repeal — Oliver Barker

THU, 17 APR 2025 1

Pressure group Democracy Hub has announced plans to stage an online protest against government’s intention to amend, rather than repeal, the controversial Legislative Instrument (LI) 2462.

The protest is scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, to coincide with Earth Day celebrations.

In a social media post on Thursday, April 17, lead convener of the group, Oliver Barker Vormawor, said the action forms part of broader steps being taken before a possible street protest if government fails to act.

“On Tuesday, 22nd April — which is Earth Day — Democracy Hub is calling for an online protest.

“From 7am to 10pm, we are calling on everyone on every platform to write a letter to Mother Ghana and conclude with the hashtag #EndGalamseyNow,” the post read in part.

It added, “This is part of the range of actions we are taking towards a street protest if the government doesn’t repeal LI 2462 and ban mining in forest reserves.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has defended government’s decision to amend LI 2462 instead of repealing it.

LI 2462, officially known as the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2022, permits mining activities in forest reserves — a move that has drawn widespread criticism.

The law, which was passed in November 2022 and took effect on June 23, 2023, allows mining in all forest reserves, including both production and protected forests.

It is currently being amended to remove the President’s authority to grant mining concessions in forest reserves — a change some critics say does not go far enough.

But speaking on Accra-based Metro TV on Tuesday, April 15, the Minister argued that the primary concern raised by critics was not with the entire law but with the discretion it gave the President to permit mining in forests.

He stressed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had never completely opposed the law.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/17/2025 9:55:24 PM

All those parties are making money from illegal mining for their campaign

Comments1
