NDC NDC not on track; what President Mahama has done so far inconsequential — Ahiagbah
THU, 17 APR 2025

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has done nothing significant since assuming office on January 7, 2025.

According to him, the achievements the John Mahama-led administration touts under its 120-day social contract with Ghanaians have not translated into any meaningful improvement in living conditions.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Thursday, April 17, Mr Ahiagbah argued that scrapping certain taxes would have been done by an NPP government if it had won the 2024 elections.

“Those things are inconsequential in relation to the promises they made. One of the key campaign promises was to restore and improve the cost of living for Ghanaians.

“Removing taxes is not a contentious matter, because today, if the NPP had won the election and Bawumia was president, as we speak, the e-levy, COVID-19 levy which is still on the books, betting tax, and the emission tax—which was not implemented—would not be there,” he said.

Mr Ahiagbah stressed that what many Ghanaians are waiting to see is the implementation of the 24-hour economy, a major campaign promise by the NDC to boost production and job creation.

“But the biggest thing he said he would do—the 24-hour economy—I can argue they won the election based on that promise.

“This year, they can’t deliver it because there’s no provision for it in the budget to show it’s going to be implemented, so he cannot be on track,” he argued.

Some of the key actions taken by the NDC government so far include the submission of a full list of cabinet ministers for parliamentary approval within 14 days, constituting what it describes as the leanest and most efficient government.

The administration has also held national dialogues on education and the economy, and scrapped the e-levy and betting tax.

