Ghanaians are waiting for improved living conditions, 24-hour economy — Ahiagbah slams Mahama

National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on President John Mahama to prioritise the implementation of policies that will significantly improve the lives of Ghanaians, especially the much-touted 24-hour economy.

According to him, many Ghanaians who voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) based on the campaign promise are still waiting to see it materialise.

“But the biggest thing he said he would do—the 24-hour economy—I can argue they won the election based on that promise.

“This year, they can’t deliver it because there’s no provision for it in the budget to show it’s going to be implemented, so he cannot be on track,” Mr Ahiagbah said.

He was speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Thursday, April 17, where he criticised the government’s performance since assuming office on January 7, 2025.

Mr Ahiagbah argued that the NDC has done nothing significant, adding that the administration’s 120-day social contract has not translated into any real improvement in living conditions.

“Those things are inconsequential in relation to the promises they made. One of the key campaign promises was to restore and improve the cost of living for Ghanaians,” he said.

He noted that the removal of certain taxes by the NDC government would have equally been done by the NPP if it had won the 2024 elections.