Gen-Beta AI∞, Premium Metal: Infinix NOTE 50 series reinvents the true flagship experience

Infinix , a trendy tech brand for young consumers, has officially launched the highly anticipated NOTE 50 Series as a hallmark stepping in the era of Generation Beta. This remarkable series comprises the NOTE 50 and NOTE 50 Pro, engineered to redefine what a "true flagship" smartphone can be. With innovative features like One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a 100X Periscope lens, a sleek true-metal frame and new charging capabilities, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series offers an enhanced experience for daily use and entertainment alike.

Thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of modern users, the NOTE 50 Series offers a perfect balance of durability and advanced technology. With its lightweight yet robust metal frame, the lineup features One-Tap Infinix AI∞ on-screen intelligence alongside artificial intelligent enhancements like Bio-Active Halo Lighting and advanced health monitoring. The NOTE 50 Pro further raises the bar with its impressive camera system: the primary camera is powered by the a large ultra-widwe 50MP OIS module, complemented by the highest-configured telephoto lens in its class—a 50MP OIS ultra-wide-angle lens for capturing detailed urban scenes. Additionally, the series is powered by a super-durable battery with All-Round FastCharge3.0, ensuring continuous operation even under extreme temperatures and at critically low battery levels.

"The NOTE 50 Series marks a milestone in Infinix's transition to the Gen Beta AI Era. The series embodies our brand-new philosophy of 'Performance, by design,' exemplifying what a true flagship should be. It achieves this by integrating premium and innovative materials, advanced AI, cutting-edge battery technology, flexible lens systems, and health monitoring for a reassuring modern mobile phone experience. It is designed to alleviate contemporary battery anxieties, make urban travel more convenient and enjoyable, and guide users into a new era of an AI-empowered lifestyle," said Weiqi Nie, Product Director of Infinix.

Embracing Minimalism and Strength

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro redefines industry standards as the first true-metal frame smartphone under GHS 4000, setting new benchmarks for weight, durability, signal reception, and premium design. Its frame is crafted from ArmorAlloy™—a blend of Damascus steel and aerospace-grade aluminum—with a polished finish that delivers a sleek look, while ergonomically rounded edges ensure a comfortable grip.

The series also features advanced engineering with HyperCasting technology, a one-piece die-casting process inspired by high-performance automotive design that guarantees lightweight strength and impact resistance. Additionally, ShockAbsorb™, a buffer system, provides TÜV-certified drop resistance. Notably, the NOTE 50 Pro's metal design does not compromise its positioning or signal, and its 4.5G Open-Air Network Structure further enhances signal reception, WiFi speed, and GPS accuracy.

AI at Your Fingertips

In a strategic move toward an AI-powered future, Infinix has unveiled Gen Beta, its comprehensive AI transformation strategy. Presented via innovative vertical streaming, the event introduced Infinix's "playfulness"-driven AI vision, featuring a range of AIoT products—including AI Ring and AI Buds—and AI-assisted technologies that enhance travel, work, gaming, and more. A key highlight was the introduction of One-Tap Infinix AI∞, with the entire NOTE 50 Series among the first flagship smartphones to feature this capability.

With One-Tap Infinix AI∞, users can activate Infinix’s AI assistant, Folax, by simply long-pressing the power button. Folax efficiently recognizes on-screen content, retrieves instant information, translates text, and offers a Q&A function along with a One-Tap Query that identifies text, images, videos, and live camera views. Tailored for business and academic use, it supports cross-app voice commands for scheduling, navigation, calling, and contact management.

For content creators and social media users, Folax provides AI-powered writing assistance and image generation from text or sketches—ideal for emails, presentations, and posts. Its communication features include real-time call translation, summaries, auto-answering, and dual-way noise reduction for clearer conversations. Additionally, AI privacy masking automatically detects and conceals sensitive personal information, ensuring enhanced privacy protection.

Zooming Flexibly for Epic Pictures

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro is equipped with the 10X zoom—the most compact and highly configured 50MP OIS telephoto lens in its class—enabling users to capture intricate details from afar and isolate subjects to create striking "hero" compositions.

For the first time, the Infinix NOTE 50 Series introduces a 112° ultra-wide-angle lens and an Instant Double-Tap mode, which provides quick access to Street Mode even when the screen is off. Additionally, its ultra-sensitive 50MP OIS main camera, powered by Infinix AI∞ RAW processing, delivers stunning, shake-free night and backlit shots. Finally, the NOTE 50 Pro 5G offers 2K 30FPS video recording, capturing ultra-clear, smooth footage with cinematic effects and enabling users to produce professional-level video content with ease.

Reliable Power for All Scenarios

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series sets a new standard in charging capabilities with All-Round FastCharge3.0 technology. Taking the NOTE 50 Pro as an example, its 90W wired charging system features three modes—Smart, Hyper, and Low-Temperature. Users can choose the charging mode that best fits their current needs. For instance, when an emergency recharge is required, the Hyper mode can fully charge the device in just 38 minutes; for daily use, the Smart mode is the perfect choice.

In addition to fast charging, Infinix emphasizes battery longevity and performance under extreme conditions. With the support of an AI algorithm powered by the Cheetah X2 chip, the battery capacity is guaranteed to remain at no less than 80% even after prolonged use. Meanwhile, the Silicon-Carbon 5200mAh battery of the NOTE 50 Pro increases energy density and capacity while reducing size compared to its predecessor, ensuring all-day usage—even during intensive activities such as video streaming and gaming. PowerReserve mode provides 2.1 hours of talk time or 30 minutes of navigation on just 1% battery.

5.5G Game On: Rapid Responses

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chip, the NOTE 50 Pro delivers smooth AI performance and reduces gaming lag. The EDCA technology ensures uninterrupted streaming and calls, while low-latency WiFi and minimal Bluetooth delays provide precise control and accurate audio. The NOTE 50 Pro enhances performance with a cooling system, featuring a thin VC vapor chamber and super graphite layer, along with an X-axis linear motor for precise haptic feedback.

Integrated Health Tracking

Setting an industry precedent, the Infinix NOTE 50 Pro innovatively integrates blood oxygen and heart rate. Without the need for external devices, users can simply place their finger on the phone’s rear sensor to receive real-time health metrics via the My Health app, making health tracking more accessible than ever. A convenient pull-down menu provides quick access to these features, and they can also be activated directly via Folax voice commands.

Immersive Entertainment

The Infinix NOTE 50 Series delivers vibrant visuals with a 144Hz AMOLED display and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, TÜV Rheinland's low blue light certification ensures maximum eye protection for users. The series introduces an innovative Bio-Active Halo AI lighting system. The Pro version delivers dynamic, multi-color mini-LED effects for calls, notifications, charging, and more, while the standard version provides a simplified single-color white light effect for the same triggers. It also features JBL dual speakers, IP64 dust and water resistance, NFC support, and infrared remote control, providing a truly immersive experience.

Pricing & Availability:

The Infinix NOTE 50 Pro is available in Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, and a special Racing Edition. Inspired by the racing car's phygital design philosophy, the Racing Edition features bold tri-color stripes that convey a sense of speed and motion. Additionally, the power button is enhanced with an embedded sapphire crystal, highlighting the device's premium and exclusive design.