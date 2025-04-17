Ghana's economic resilience after 4th IMF review exposes NDC lies – Sammi Awuku

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Sammi Awuku has slammed the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the propaganda it played with the economy prior to the 2024 general elections.

In the aftermath of the 4th IMF programme review, Awuku declared that the latest economic data has exposed the NDC, pointing to strong growth figures and international backing from the IMF as evidence of a solid recovery.

“The NDC claimed the economy was in tatters. They claimed the IMF programme had been breached. But the numbers are telling a different story—and it’s not one the NDC wants to hear,” he stated.

According to the IMF’s assessment, Ghana’s economy recorded a 5.7% growth rate in 2024, far exceeding the initial projection of 4%. Awuku described this performance as a clear indicator of economic resilience rather than mere recovery.

“That’s not just recovery, that’s resilience,” he stressed.

The report also highlighted significant contributions from the mining and construction sectors, a boom in gold exports, and a steady flow of remittances that have helped stabilize Ghana’s external accounts. As of now, the country’s international reserves have climbed to $8.9 billion—the highest level in recent years.

Awuku emphasized that these achievements are the result of “tough strategic decisions” taken under the watch of the past NPP government, which, despite facing global economic headwinds, maintained a disciplined approach to reforms and fiscal management.

“The Staff Level Agreement reached after the 4th review of the IMF programme is the result of tough strategic decisions made under the NPP’s watch,” he noted.

The NPP official also used the statement to hit back at what he described as the NDC’s “tales of crisis and mismanagement,” insisting that the facts tell a different story.

“While others spin tales of crisis and mismanagement, the facts keep pointing back to one truth: the NPP laid the groundwork for Ghana’s comeback—and the NPP will surely come back better in 2028!”

The statement is the latest in a series of political exchanges as the country builds up to the next general election.

The IMF’s continued support through the Staff Level Agreement is expected to further stabilise Ghana’s economy and pave the way for additional financial assistance and reforms under the current extended credit facility programme.