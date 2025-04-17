ModernGhana logo
Complete Agenda 111 projects if you mean well for Ghana’s health sector — Kwadaso MP to President Mahama

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
THU, 17 APR 2025 1

The Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Professor Kingsley Nyarko, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to prioritize the completion of the Agenda 111 hospital projects, describing it as a critical step towards improving healthcare delivery across the country.

According to Professor Nyarko, completing the unfinished health infrastructure would significantly expand access to quality healthcare for Ghanaians.

“If President Mahama truly cares about Ghana’s health sector, he must complete the Agenda 111 projects,” he said.

The Kwadaso lawmaker, who is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), criticized what he described as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration’s lack of visible commitment to continuing the initiative. He stressed that government is a continuum and urged the current administration to continue projects with clear benefits to the people.

Donation to Kwadaso Health Directorate

As part of his ongoing efforts to support healthcare in his constituency, Professor Nyarko on Thursday, April 17, 2025, donated health equipment and supplies worth over GH¢100,000 to the Kwadaso Municipal Health Directorate.

The donation included refrigerators, laptops, office furniture, and other essential items meant for distribution to health facilities such as the Atwima Takyiman Health Center, Nwamase Health Center, and the directorate itself.

Speaking to this reportewr, Professor Nyarko reiterated his commitment to working with stakeholders to improve the well-being of his constituents.

Health Director Commends Support

Municipal Health Director Grace Billie Kampitib expressed appreciation for the donation, emphasizing its value in strengthening healthcare services in the area.

She highlighted that the laptops would boost data management, while the refrigerators would support the proper storage of vaccines and medical supplies.

“Professor Nyarko's donation is not an isolated incident; he has consistently supported various institutions in his constituency,” she noted.

In recent years, the MP has made similar contributions. In 2023, he provided ICT equipment to Asuoyeboah M/A JHS and Ohwimase Anglican JHS to promote digital literacy. In 2021, he donated streetlights, hand sanitizers, and face masks to the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

Comments

KC | 4/17/2025 7:52:12 PM

The scam Agenda 111? How many hospitals were built? Akufo-Addo demolished a hospital and couldn't even build a new one.

Comments1
