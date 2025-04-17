"I am alive" — Weija-Gbawe MP refutes death rumours

Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib

Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has dismissed false reports of his death that went viral after a misleading social media post circulated with his photo and the caption “Rest Well” alongside crying emojis.

In an interview on April 16, 2025, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator assured the public that he is alive and well. “I think you need to ignore the rumours and know that, by God’s grace, I am alive,” he said, responding to the claims that had stirred confusion among constituents and online users.

The MP expressed surprise at the source of the rumours and pointed to a possible misunderstanding stemming from a recent media appearance. "I do not know where the rumours are coming from, but somebody mentioned to me that it was because of an interview I granted,” he stated.

He took the opportunity to clarify statements made during the said interview, distancing himself from any suggestion that the phrase “Rest Well” was intended to imply death. “Let me emphasise for the record that, in that interview, I never supported anyone who said that 'Rest Well' means you are resting. I said that was the interpretation the individual placed on it,” he explained.

The current controversy follows a similar case involving Mohammed Zakou, a known NPP social media activist, who recently sparked outrage after posting a photo of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Facebook with the message “Rest well, Your Excellency,” and crying emojis.

The post, made on April 4, 2025, came shortly after it was announced that the Vice President had been treated at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for a sudden illness and was expected to continue treatment abroad. The post was widely condemned as misleading and disrespectful, with many accusing Zakou of attempting to spread false information about the Vice President's condition.

Zakou was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and later released on bail. As part of his bail conditions, he must report weekly to investigators. His case has been adjourned to May 12, 2025, for a case management conference.

The incident has reignited conversations about responsible use of social media, freedom of expression, and the ethical boundaries of political discourse online.