ActionAid donates furniture to basic school in Binduri District

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve early childhood education, ActionAid Ghana has donated 700 pieces of kindergarten (KG) furniture to ten underserved schools in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

The donation—comprising 100 hexagonal tables and 600 chairs—is designed to improve classroom comfort and foster a more engaging, participatory learning environment for young children. The initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of KG pupils, many of whom previously sat on bare floors or relied on limited, shared seating during lessons.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the furniture, John Nkaw, Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, underscored the need for collective action in addressing the systemic issues affecting basic education.

“The deficits in infrastructure and basic teaching and learning resources, such as furniture, are systemic and cannot be addressed by one actor alone. We call on government agencies, development partners, the private sector, and community stakeholders to work together to ensure every child has access to a safe and dignified learning environment,” he said.

Akuka Yakubu, Upper East Regional Programme Manager of ActionAid Ghana, reiterated the organization’s dedication to equitable education. He explained that the donation was made possible through ActionAid’s child sponsorship programme, supported by individual donors from the UK.

“This support is part of our broader effort to promote access to quality education, particularly for children in deprived and hard-to-reach communities through the support of individual sponsors from the UK under ActionAid’s child sponsorship programme. Education is a right, not a privilege, and we remain focused on making that a reality,” he noted.

Representatives from the Binduri District Assembly and the Ghana Education Service expressed gratitude for the intervention, describing it as both timely and impactful. They echoed calls for stronger partnerships among stakeholders to help close the resource gaps that continue to hinder basic education delivery in the district.

The donation is part of ActionAid Ghana’s wider mission to promote inclusive, child-friendly, and resilient education systems in rural and marginalized communities across the country.