DCL, SYNLAB Ghana partner to enhance medical imaging services

Diagnostic Centre Ltd. (DCL) and SYNLAB Ghana have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to advanced medical imaging services in Ghana. The collaboration brings together DCL's expertise in medical imaging and laboratory services with SYNLAB Ghana's diagnostic capabilities.

Through this partnership, DCL will manage and operate medical imaging services at SYNLAB's head office and launch a new medical imaging unit at SYNLAB's Korle Bu premises. This development is expected to enhance diagnostic capabilities and provide more comprehensive healthcare services to patients.

"This partnership with SYNLAB Ghana is an exciting step toward broadening our reach and enhancing service delivery," said Dennis Wijsmuller, CEO of DCL. "We are making critical diagnostic services more accessible, efficient, and impactful for the Ghanaian population."

Dr. Byrite Asamoah, Executive Director at DCL, emphasized the shared commitment behind the partnership. "Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to medical excellence, innovation, and accessibility. We look forward to delivering enhanced healthcare solutions that positively impact patient outcomes across the country."

The partnership is supported by besaDx, a software solution that facilitates access to medical images and enhances patient care. By leveraging this technology, DCL and SYNLAB Ghana aim to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

This partnership highlights the growing importance of collaboration in Ghana's healthcare sector, as providers seek to improve services and outcomes for patients.