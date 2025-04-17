President Mahama's diplomacy to re-integrate Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger back to ECOWAS receives plaudits  

President John Dramani Mahama will provide a comprehensive report on his recent diplomatic engagements with the heads of state of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger during the upcoming ECOWAS Summit.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that the heads of state of these three countries, which constitute the Alliance of Sahelian States (AES), have been invited to attend the launch of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee at the Accra International Conference Centre on April 22.

“President Mahama’s recent shuttle diplomacy and pragmatic approach to addressing the challenges faced by the Alliance of Sahelian States have been praised by his peers and many others,” the Minister stated during a press conference in Accra on Thursday. The briefing was aimed at updating the public on the preparations for the ECOWAS 50th Anniversary event.

“In the spirit of goodwill and to promote re-unification promptly, President Mahama has invited the heads of state of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to the ECOWAS 50th anniversary launch in Accra,” he added.

“President Mahama has briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State, about this initiative.”

“The invitation to the heads of state of the Alliance of Sahelian States encountered no resistance, signaling a commitment and genuine desire for ECOWAS to reintegrate them into the sub-regional bloc.”

Mr. Ablakwa emphasized that the people of the Alliance of Sahelian States, along with other West African nations, share common cultural heritage and social bonds, highlighting the need for an amicable resolution to the issues that led to their exit from the regional bloc.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS vision of establishing a common currency for trade remains active. “The vision is alive; it has not been abandoned. The challenge lies in finding a common platform for convergence. Initial structures have been established, and we must maintain hope,” he added.

Ablakwa mentioned ongoing efforts by ECOWAS to create a common standby force, financial institutions, and a Central Bank to facilitate integration, asserting that “the ideals of our founding fathers are very much alive.”

Earlier, the Foreign Minister announced that Ghana will host the ECOWAS 50th Anniversary launch in Accra on April 22, 2025. As part of the Golden Jubilee events, Ghana will also host an Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of ECOWAS on April 22 and 23, 2025.

This meeting will discuss the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from ECOWAS and will prepare a comprehensive report for the consideration of the Heads of State, as stated by Mr. Ablakwa.