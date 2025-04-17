Majority of Ghanaians support removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo – Global InfoAnalytics

A new poll by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that a significant number of Ghanaians favour the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, intensifying an already simmering debate over the judiciary’s public perception and credibility.

Conducted between April 7 and 16, 2025, the survey sampled 2,545 registered voters from all 16 regions of Ghana. The findings show that 52% of respondents support calls for the Chief Justice’s removal, while 20% are opposed. A further 18% were neutral, and 10% had no opinion.

The poll comes amid growing scrutiny of the judiciary following recent high-profile legal decisions and controversies involving perceived partisanship. Although no specific allegations of wrongdoing have been formally made against Justice Torkornoo, public discontent appears to be gaining momentum.

The research probed deeper into the views of those initially opposed, neutral, or undecided. When asked if their stance would change should credible evidence of legal misconduct emerge, 30% said they would then support her removal. However, 35% said they would still oppose it, 19% remained neutral, and 16% still had no opinion.

Regional Breakdown and Educational Influence

Support for the Chief Justice’s removal varied across the country. In the Greater Accra Region, which often sets the tone for national sentiment, 58% backed her removal compared to just 16% who opposed it. Similar trends were observed in the Central Region, where 51% were in favour and 16% were against.

In contrast, the Ahafo and Upper East regions registered relatively low levels of support for her removal, showing that regional variations continue to shape public opinion on national issues.

Education levels also influenced the results. Among those with only junior high school (JHS) education, 57% supported the Chief Justice’s removal. Support remained strong among senior high school (SHS) graduates (50%) and tertiary-educated individuals (54%). Even among respondents with no formal education, support stood at 37%, with 30% opposed.

Politics at Play

The survey also highlighted how political allegiance heavily colours views on judicial authority. Among voters who backed John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections, a striking 79% supported the Chief Justice’s removal, with only 4% in opposition. This overwhelming support from opposition-aligned voters suggests a deep mistrust in the impartiality of the judiciary.

On the other hand, among those who voted for President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, only 17% supported the call for her removal, while 47% opposed it. Among supporters of third-party candidates, 38% were in favour, 19% were against, and 23% remained neutral.

Implications for Ghana’s Judiciary

These poll results reflect not only a growing call for accountability within the judicial system but also underline the broader political and societal tensions shaping the country’s governance landscape. With the judiciary often caught in the crossfire of political rivalry, public confidence in judicial independence has become a crucial issue.

While the Chief Justice herself has not responded publicly to the poll findings, the outcome is likely to fuel further conversations about transparency, fairness, and the role of the judiciary in Ghana’s democratic process.

As Ghana moves closer to the next electoral cycle, how the judiciary navigates this moment of public scrutiny could have long-term implications for institutional trust and the balance of power in the country’s democracy.