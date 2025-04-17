NPP Defeat; Blame It On Arrogance, Selfishness, And Greed

I got snippets of what's captured in the NPP post-elections Committee to unearth what contributed to the party's meteoric tailspin in 2024, which places over 60% on the head of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

And the main reason the man is being used as the scapegoat is the fact that, as president, he directly appointed about 7000 people to various positions, and failed to reshuffle them for better part of 8years in office.

But I've always asked: when you've been privileged to be appointed, out of millions of the party's members, should you be fooling because you weren't being reshuffled? Somebody please answer me.

There were people who, literally, built a Chinese wall around Akufo-Addo and prevented the voice of reason from accessing him, not because they believed in his vision, but to abuse his trust for selfish ends.

Besides this bunch that surrounded him for selfish gains, about 95% of his appointees (Ministers and CEOs), were selfish, greedy, wicked and arrogant. They slammed doors in the faces of party footsoldiers.

Personally, there is a lot I can say to, vividly and publicly, expatiate on experience I gathered in government, to solidly establish all the points I'm making, but for the sanctity of the rebuilding exercise, I'll be calm.

There were people who described themselves as the most unalloyed Akufo-Addo loyalists, capitalized on that to engage in despicable influence peddling, and even expected some of us to, literally, wipe their shoes.

But after 'scooping' what they could, some have completely abandoned Akufo-Addo and left the shores of Ghana, while others have joined the chorus to hang Akufo-Addo on the cross. This is so inhumane.

And like I keep saying: if NPP had won the 2024 elections, these very selfish, greedy and wicked characters now crucifying Akufo-Addo, would've meandered their way into inner circles of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Upon handside, therefore, the loss of NPP in 2024, inherently, has a very positive lesson for us, by way of getting wiser through negative and bitter experience. By the loss, our eyes have cleared and brains are sound.

The attitude of appointtees of the Administration, unquestionably, alienated the party's grassroot members, who in turn, chose to stay home on the day of elections, and that's very evident in the result figures.

Going forward, the party's elected flagbearer must not be taken hostage by a group of people, since that alienates the masses, and national leadership must not be accessible to only the clique of inner circles.

The demons of abject stupidity, vis-a-vis utterances which always descend on some people during our intraparty contests, must be completely exorcised, by whatever ways and means possible. It's critical.

The NPP, has proven to be the most credible and vision-driven party in Ghana's democratic enterprise but maintaining power has always been the archelles heels. We struggle to get power but cheaply give it up.

In conclusion, I would repeat for emphasis that, Akufo-Addo is human, and therefore couldn't have been infallible. But that those he trusted the most, abused his trust for their selfishness, greed and idiopathic pride.

Justice A. Newton-Offei

[email protected]