Experts Urge Smart Investments to Boost Local Rice Production

By Mills Mireku Dickson
In the wake of discussions surrounding the potential removal of Ghana’s Chief Justice, a careful and principled national reflection is warranted. While scrutiny of public officials is essential in any democracy, the implications of removing the head of the judiciary demand a measured and constitutionally grounded approach.

Ghana’s judiciary stands as a critical pillar of our democratic system. Its independence is not just a theoretical ideal — it is the lifeblood of our constitutional governance. Any attempt, whether direct or indirect, to undermine this independence risks unsettling the very foundation upon which our rule of law rests.

The current Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, assumed office with a reputation for legal competence and judicial reform. Her tenure represents continuity in upholding judicial standards and constitutional discipline. Calls for her removal, if not carefully scrutinized within the bounds of constitutional mechanisms, could send a discouraging signal to the judiciary and the public alike.

The Chief Justice occupies a role that transcends personal or political considerations. If the precedent is set that the highest judicial officer can be removed under questionable or politically charged circumstances, it opens the door to future abuse. The judiciary must not be placed in a position where it appears subservient to political winds or public outcry.

The erosion of judicial autonomy could have lasting effects on public trust, especially in a system where the courts must remain the neutral guardians of justice. We must ask ourselves: what message do we send to current and future judicial officers if their security of tenure is determined by popularity or power plays?

Where there are genuine concerns regarding the conduct of any public officer — including the Chief Justice — Ghana’s Constitution provides well-defined procedures to address them. Circumventing these channels, or applying them in a manner that appears calculated or coercive, undermines due process and destabilizes our institutional integrity.

In a time when many democracies across the globe are being tested, Ghana must reaffirm its commitment to the rule of law, not chip away at it.

Our strength as a democratic nation lies in our ability to resolve differences through institutions, not impulse. The judiciary must remain above politics, and the Office of the Chief Justice must not become a revolving door subject to pressure from vested interests. If we fail to protect this principle, we risk setting a precedent that future generations may find difficult to reverse.

Ghana stands at a crossroads where it must choose between constitutional fidelity and political expediency. The calls to remove the Chief Justice — no matter how well-meaning — must be guided not by emotion, but by a resolute respect for due process and institutional independence.

By: Mills Mireku Dickson

