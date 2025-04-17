UEW level 100 student commits suicide after discovering his girlfriend cheating

A tragic incident has shaken the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), where a first-year student is suspected to have taken his own life after reportedly discovering his girlfriend's unfaithfulness.

The young man is believed to have died by suicide on Wednesday, April 16, after he allegedly found his partner in a compromising situation with another individual at GUSSS Hall Two, a residential facility on campus.

Eyewitnesses say the student was visibly shaken and collapsed at the scene, overcome with emotion. The distress from the encounter is thought to have contributed to his decision to end his life.

His body has been handed over to the Winneba Police, who have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.