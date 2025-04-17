Thieves allegedly raid warehouse in Techiman, steal drought-relief items for farmers 

Thieves have reportedly broken into the warehouse of the Techiman Metropolitan Department of Agriculture, stealing approximately 9,860 bags of rice along with various quantities of fertilizers.

The stolen items include 4,447 bags of 5kg MP4 fertilizer and 3,150 bags of 5kg Urea fertilizer. This incident occurred just a week after the December 7 General Election.

Madam Grace Obeng Amenya, the Officer in Charge of Stock at the Techiman Metropolitan Department of Agriculture, shared this information in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

She explained that these items were intended for distribution to farmers affected by drought in the region. “We received the items a week before the General Elections to be given to drought-affected farmers. However, just before the elections, we received a call informing us that some unknown individuals had besieged the warehouse and stolen the items,” she stated.

The thieves reportedly broke the original padlocks and replaced them with new ones. Madam Amenya indicated that the incident has since been reported to the police, and a regional investigative team has been established to look into the matter. Upon their investigation, it was confirmed that the items were indeed stolen.

Mr. Stephen Aidoo, the Techiman Metropolitan Director of the Department of Agriculture, also confirmed the incident. He stated that investigations are ongoing, and as of now, no arrests have been made.