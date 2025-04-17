Former Sefwi Akontombra NPP Parliamentary Candidate Appiah-Kubi Baidoo ditches party

ModernGhana logo
Appiah-Kubi Baidoo, a former parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sefwi Akontombra Constituency of the Western North Region, has formally severed ties with the party, citing persistent mistreatment and neglect.

In a resignation letter addressed to the constituency chairman, Baidoo said his decision was the result of years of unresolved grievances involving both himself and his family.

“This decision has been arrived at following years of maltreatment meted out to me and my immediate family by the party. All efforts, including written appeals to get the attention of the National Executives, have yielded no results,” he stated.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his resignation, Baidoo expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received while with the party. Over the years, he served in several key roles, including District Chief Executive and three-time NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

As he exits, Baidoo acknowledged the potential disappointment his decision may cause among his loyal base of supporters, offering an apology for the timing and impact of his departure.

“I unreservedly apologise to the thousands of supporters and sympathisers who have been with me through thick and thin over the last two decades and who will in one way or another be affected by my resignation,” he said.

He closed the letter by extending goodwill to the party, expressing hope for its continued progress.

Mr. Baidoo’s resignation adds to a series of internal resignations and discontent emerging within the NPP, as the party intensifies preparations for the 2024 general elections.

