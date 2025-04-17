Ablakwa assists Asenso-Boakye to fly injured schoolgirl to abroad for eye treatment

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Member of Parliament for Bantama, has reiterated his commitment to supporting young Suzzy, also known as Penamang, who suffered critical eye injuries following a tragic shooting incident at her school.

According to the MP, efforts are already underway to secure advanced medical care abroad for Suzzy, with support from the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He said Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured his support to fly Suzzy to abroad for further medical treatment.

In a detailed update shared via social media, Asenso-Boakye outlined the various forms of support he has provided since the incident, including his swift intervention to ensure the girl received free treatment at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). He personally contacted the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, to guarantee immediate and sustained care.

“As part of my immediate support, I arranged with the hospital so that all medical bills would be fully covered, relieving the family of any financial burden,” Asenso-Boakye said.

Despite the intensive care provided at KATH, medical specialists concluded that Suzzy’s injuries are severe and may require further treatment abroad. Her family has expressed a desire to explore international options to improve her chances of recovery.

To support this next phase, the MP said he is working closely with the family to secure travel documentation for Suzzy, including her passport and visa, and has received strong backing from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“I am working with the family to provide all the necessary documents to aid this process. Our priority is to ensure Suzzy gets the best medical attention possible,” he added.

Amid social media speculation that he has not done enough for the family, Asenso-Boakye addressed the claims directly, stating that the individual making the accusations has no known connection to Suzzy or her relatives. He clarified that his communication with Suzzy’s brother, Clement—his primary contact within the family—confirmed this.

“I urge everyone to prioritise the child’s well-being and refrain from spreading misinformation. This is not the time for politicising or sensationalising someone’s trauma,” he cautioned.

Asenso-Boakye emphasized that behind-the-scenes efforts are ongoing to secure the necessary support for Suzzy’s recovery, promising that he will remain actively involved in her journey toward healing.