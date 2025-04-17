IMF meeting: Prof. Bokpin uncertain about Ghana’s economic stability beyond 2026

Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin

Ghana’s long-term economic outlook has come under critical scrutiny from leading economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin, who cautioned that the country’s persistent struggle to sustain macroeconomic stability poses a serious risk to future growth and investor confidence.

Speaking at a joint press conference with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Accra, Prof. Bokpin did not hold back in expressing his concerns about Ghana’s economic management, particularly in the post-IMF programme era.

“Our biggest problem as a country is that we are unable to achieve and maintain macroeconomic stability for long,” Prof. Bokpin remarked, drawing attention to the cyclical nature of Ghana’s economic performance. While he acknowledged that the country could maintain relative stability until the end of 2026, he pointedly asked: “What happens thereafter?”

That question, he argued, sits at the heart of Ghana’s economic dilemma. For business owners and investors weighing long-term decisions, this lack of clarity is a red flag.

“What it means is that given the uncertainty of the programme and the position government has adopted, I respect that position to some extent. They’ve got their reasons and all of that. But my view is that this introduces considerable risk to a lot of people who do business in this country,” he stated.

Prof. Bokpin emphasized that the looming uncertainty beyond 2026 could deter long-term investments, which are vital to Ghana’s economic transformation.

“Those who would want to take long-term positions in our economy, invest for long, they will be concerned.

“What happens after 2026?” he repeated, underlining the lack of a credible roadmap for the country’s fiscal future beyond the IMF-supported reforms.

Reflecting on Ghana’s economic history, Prof. Bokpin also warned about the tendency for fiscal recklessness once international oversight ends.

“We know that fiscal indiscipline tends to escalate when we exit IMF programmes,” he observed, referencing the troubling pattern of past post-programme lapses that have eroded gains and led to repeated financial crises.

His comments come at a critical time as Ghana navigates its current IMF programme and works toward restoring economic confidence. However, Prof. Bokpin’s message was clear: unless the country adopts structural reforms that endure beyond short-term agreements, the cycle of instability is bound to repeat.