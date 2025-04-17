Damang Mine Takeover: Minister assures workers of job security amid transition

Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

The Government of Ghana has moved to reassure employees, contractors, and service providers at the Damang Mine that their livelihoods will be protected as it prepares to take full control of the mine from April 19, 2025.

This follows the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ decision not to renew the mining lease previously held by Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL), a subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited.

Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, made the announcement during a briefing where he emphasized that the transition will be seamless and that all existing roles at the mine will be maintained.

“To the hardworking employees, contractors, and service providers at Damang, your dedication has been the backbone of this mine, and it will remain indispensable,” he assured. “There will be no disruption. Wages will be paid, contracts honored, and operations continued without interruption.”

The Minister reiterated that the takeover is driven by national interest, but the process will be managed with a strong focus on fairness, stability, and community welfare. A dedicated team is being deployed to work closely with staff, contractors, and local leaders to facilitate a transparent transition.

“This is not about shutting the mine down or displacing people—it’s about taking control of our resources while protecting livelihoods,” he said.

In line with the Government’s Local Content Policy, priority will be given to Ghanaian workers and local businesses in the new operational framework. Hon. Buah stressed that the community would play a central role in the mine’s future.

Security protocols will also be tightened to ensure a safe transition. The Minister confirmed that all mine activities would be conducted under close oversight, and unauthorized access will be strictly prohibited. He further gave assurances that Ghana’s mining laws and international investment agreements would be fully respected throughout the process.

The Government’s decision to decline AGL’s lease renewal was based on a series of shortcomings in the company’s application. Among the reasons cited were the absence of newly declared mineral reserves, the lack of a comprehensive technical or operational plan, and the company’s shift away from active mining since 2023.

AGL’s operations had been limited to processing stockpiles, and with only one year projected remaining in the mine’s life, there were concerns about the sustainability and long-term value of continuing under the existing arrangement. The absence of exploration budgets also raised red flags for the Ministry.

Despite these setbacks, Hon. Buah emphasized that the Government’s primary objective remains the protection of Ghanaian jobs and the sustainable use of national resources.

In a call for unity and collective action, he urged all stakeholders to support the transition and play an active role in shaping the mine’s future.

“This is a moment of collective resolve,” he said. “The next chapter of the Damang Mine will be written with Ghanaian hands for Ghanaian benefit.”

He concluded by pledging transparency and regular communication as the process unfolds.