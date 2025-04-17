ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Producer Price Inflation drops to 24.4% in March 2025 but industry leaders warn of utility cost pressures

  Thu, 17 Apr 2025
Economy & Investments Producer Price Inflation drops to 24.4% in March 2025 but industry leaders warn of utility cost pressures
THU, 17 APR 2025

Ghana’s Producer Price Inflation (PPI) declined to 24.4 percent in March 2025, marking a 3.2 percentage point drop from the 27.6 percent recorded in February.

This is according to provisional data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), which also reported a modest month-on-month increase of 0.6 percent between February and March.

The data reveals that the Mining and Quarrying sector, despite a notable decrease from the previous month’s 43.7 percent, still posted the highest inflation rate at 35.4 percent. Manufacturing followed with an inflation rate of 22.8 percent, a rise from February’s 20.8 percent.

On the lower end, the Information and Communication sector recorded the lowest inflation at 4.1 percent, a marginal dip from the previous month’s 4.2 percent. Other sectors saw modest changes, with Construction falling slightly to 15.4 percent from 15.8 percent, and Accommodation and Food Services dropping to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent.

The PPI serves as a key indicator of the average change over time in prices received by domestic producers for their output. It covers major sectors including Mining and Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity and Gas, Water Supply, Construction, Transport and Storage, Accommodation and Food Services, and Information and Communication.

Despite the downward trend in producer inflation, concerns have been raised over rising utility costs. Tsonam Akpeloo, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), cautioned that recent hikes in electricity and water tariffs could undermine the progress made in inflation reduction.

Under the new tariff adjustments, electricity costs are set to increase by 14.75 percent, while water tariffs will rise by 4.02 percent.

“We urge the government to prioritize local industrialization and create special tariff arrangements that significantly reduce electricity costs for manufacturers. Otherwise, the benefits of the declining inflation rate may be short-lived,” he said.

Akpeloo further emphasized: “If utility prices continue to rise, the overall cost of production will remain high, offsetting the positive effects of a falling PPI. All these prices are interlinked, and without addressing utility costs, inflation gains may not translate into real industrial competitiveness.”

As producer inflation eases, stakeholders are urging policymakers to implement complementary measures to protect industrial productivity and ensure the country’s manufacturing sector can fully capitalize on the easing price pressures.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lantey Vanderpuye Minority are too much in haste to be relevant because of their micro nature – Va...

15 minutes ago

The 3 reasons why gov’t rejected the lease renewal of Gold Fields Damang Mine The 3 reasons why gov’t rejected the lease renewal of Gold Fields Damang Mine

20 minutes ago

Ghana to experience mostly sunny skies today with chances of evening thunderstorms — GMet forecasts Ghana to experience mostly sunny skies today with chances of evening thunderstor...

27 minutes ago

Appiah-Kubi Baidoo, a former parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sefwi Akontombra Former Sefwi Akontombra NPP Parliamentary Candidate Appiah-Kubi Baidoo ditches p...

34 minutes ago

Ablakwa assists Asenso-Boakye to fly injured schoolgirl to abroad for eye treatment Ablakwa assists Asenso-Boakye to fly injured schoolgirl to abroad for eye treatm...

46 minutes ago

Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin IMF meeting: Prof. Bokpin uncertain about Ghana’s economic stability beyond 2026

55 minutes ago

Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Damang Mine Takeover: Minister assures workers of job security amid transition

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Dr. Rashid Tanko Computer GIFEC to go after over 200 service providers for non-payment of statutory levies

1 hour ago

Producer Price Inflation drops to 24.4% in March 2025 but industry leaders warn of utility cost pressures Producer Price Inflation drops to 24.4% in March 2025 but industry leaders warn ...

2 hours ago

I don’t womanise, gamble, drink, smoke; my money is for helping the poor – Seidu Agongo I don’t womanise, gamble, drink, smoke; my money is for helping the poor – Seidu...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line