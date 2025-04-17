ModernGhana logo
I don’t womanise, gamble, drink, smoke; my money is for helping the poor – Seidu Agongo

  Thu, 17 Apr 2025
THU, 17 APR 2025

Businessman and philanthropist Seidu Agongo has revealed that his greatest source of joy does not come from material pleasures or self-indulgence, but from making a meaningful difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

In an interview with Kwasi Kyei Darkwah on CTV’s Master of the Game, Mr. Agongo opened up about his personal values and lifestyle choices, emphasising his commitment to abstaining from drinking, smoking, gambling, and womanising—habits he believes offer no lasting value to a man’s life.

“I’m not the type who drinks, smokes, gambles and womanises, and it’s helped me become the kind of man I am today,” he said. “You can check my history. As a man, making womanising a habit brings you nothing profitable.”

He added that even now, women “hardly get” him because of his laser-sharp focus on business and service.

“I use my money to take care of poor people. I don’t use my money for having fun. There’s more in helping people than blowing the money on myself because I’m fine and very content.”

Mr Agongo, who has long been known for his philanthropic efforts, spoke about his dedication to supporting vulnerable children and orphans.

He shared that he finds deep fulfilment in helping raise children who have lost their parents or come from underprivileged backgrounds.

“Should something happen to you now and you have a daughter or son, I see it as an obligation, a responsibility to use my money to help that child grow to become who you want the kid to become,” he explained. “That is where I get my joy, and that is what makes me happy—not women, not cars.”

The businessman noted that this commitment to uplifting others is what inspired him to adopt orphans and pay school fees for many children in need.

“That alone makes me happy,” he said with conviction.

-ClassFMonline

