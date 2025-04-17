Nigeria, Niger foreign ministers meet for security talks

The foreign ministers of Nigeria and Niger held talks Wednesday on cross-border security, terrorism and economic cooperation, despite tensions between the two neighbours since the July 2023 coup in Niger.

It comes after Nigeria this month renewed calls for the release of Niger's deposed president Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held at the presidential palace in Niamey in strict detention.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar travelled to Niamey for talks with Niger's Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare, in only the second visit by a senior Nigerian official since the coup, following that of General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's defence chief, in August.

"The discussions took place in a climate of great cordiality and provided an opportunity to examine in depth the challenges facing the two countries," said a joint statement by the two ministers.

The talks focused on the terror threat along their borders, "which constitutes a real obstacle to the effective implementation of all development programmes", the statement said.

On economic cooperation, the ministers discussed the railway project linking the Nigerian cities of Kano and Katsina to Maradi in Niger, which is due to open in 2026.

They also discussed construction of the Trans-Sahara Highway, and the planned Trans-Saharan gas pipeline, as well as customs and taxation.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali quit the Economic Community of West African States at the beginning of the year, accusing the ECOWAS bloc of failing in the fight against jihadism.

All three countries are led by juntas and are facing deadly jihadist attacks.

They formed their own Alliance of Sahel States, pivoting away from former colonial power France and towards Russia.