ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigeria, Niger foreign ministers meet for security talks

By AFP
Nigeria Nigers Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare hosted his Nigerian counterpart for talks in Niamey. By Pavel Bednyakov (POOL/AFP)
THU, 17 APR 2025
Niger's Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare hosted his Nigerian counterpart for talks in Niamey. By Pavel Bednyakov (POOL/AFP)

The foreign ministers of Nigeria and Niger held talks Wednesday on cross-border security, terrorism and economic cooperation, despite tensions between the two neighbours since the July 2023 coup in Niger.

It comes after Nigeria this month renewed calls for the release of Niger's deposed president Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held at the presidential palace in Niamey in strict detention.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar travelled to Niamey for talks with Niger's Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare, in only the second visit by a senior Nigerian official since the coup, following that of General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's defence chief, in August.

"The discussions took place in a climate of great cordiality and provided an opportunity to examine in depth the challenges facing the two countries," said a joint statement by the two ministers.

The talks focused on the terror threat along their borders, "which constitutes a real obstacle to the effective implementation of all development programmes", the statement said.

On economic cooperation, the ministers discussed the railway project linking the Nigerian cities of Kano and Katsina to Maradi in Niger, which is due to open in 2026.

They also discussed construction of the Trans-Sahara Highway, and the planned Trans-Saharan gas pipeline, as well as customs and taxation.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali quit the Economic Community of West African States at the beginning of the year, accusing the ECOWAS bloc of failing in the fight against jihadism.

All three countries are led by juntas and are facing deadly jihadist attacks.

They formed their own Alliance of Sahel States, pivoting away from former colonial power France and towards Russia.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

A Zhejiang FC fan holds up a shirt of Aaron Boupendza, the Gabon international footballer who was found dead earlier on Wednesday after an apparent fall from the 11th floor of a building. By - (AFP) Anger as China club plays hours after striker Boupendza's death

7 hours ago

I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor

7 hours ago

Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope

7 hours ago

“The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPPs John Darko backs Mayor King Zubas zeal “The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPP's John Darko backs Mayor King Zuba's ...

8 hours ago

Dr. Michael Akagbor, a Senior Programs Officer at CDD-Ghana CDD-Ghana opposes reintroduction of Anti-LGBTQ Bill, citing constitutional conce...

8 hours ago

Rainstorm ravages Nandom Municipality; one dead, properties destroyed Rainstorm ravages Nandom Municipality; one dead, properties destroyed

10 hours ago

We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah

10 hours ago

Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership

10 hours ago

Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired

10 hours ago

Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line