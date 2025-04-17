ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Buem Queen Mothers visit Hon. Kofi Adams, present proposals for women’s empowerment

  Thu, 17 Apr 2025
Social News Buem Queen Mothers visit Hon. Kofi Adams, present proposals for women’s empowerment
THU, 17 APR 2025

In a significant show of support, the Queen Mothers of the Buem State, led by their leadership, paid a courtesy call on Hon. Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency and Minister for Sports and Recreation, at his parliamentary office on Thursday.

The visit was to formally congratulate him on his re-election and ministerial appointment, while also presenting key proposals focused on enhancing women’s empowerment in the Buem Traditional Area.

The delegation, comprising respected Queen Mothers from across the Buem State, expressed solidarity with Hon. Adams and underscored the urgent need for targeted support for women and youth within the constituency. As a symbol of appreciation, they presented a citation in his honour and pledged their continued collaboration.

The Queen Mothers commended Hon. Adams for his dedication to development and urged him to champion programs that uplift women and the youth. Leading the delegation were Nana Appewbea III (Chairperson of the Buem State Queen Mothers), Nana Okrebea (President), Nana Abulati Boasuma I (Vice President), Nana Boatemaa III (Treasurer), and Mrs. Patience Smile Daves (Executive Secretary), among other notable members.

Hon. Kofi Adams, in his remarks, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the visit and the honour bestowed upon him. He reaffirmed his commitment to carefully consider and act on the proposals put forward by the Queen Mothers, emphasizing the critical role traditional leadership plays in advancing development.

He also called for their continued prayers and support as he works to drive growth and progress in the Buem constituency.

The meeting highlighted the vital role of traditional authorities in governance and community development, reaffirming a strong partnership for a more inclusive and empowered Buem.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor

57 minutes ago

Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope

57 minutes ago

“The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPPs John Darko backs Mayor King Zubas zeal “The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPP's John Darko backs Mayor King Zuba's ...

1 hour ago

Dr. Michael Akagbor, a Senior Programs Officer at CDD-Ghana CDD-Ghana opposes reintroduction of Anti-LGBTQ Bill, citing constitutional conce...

1 hour ago

Rainstorm ravages Nandom Municipality; one dead, properties destroyed Rainstorm ravages Nandom Municipality; one dead, properties destroyed

3 hours ago

We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership

3 hours ago

Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired

3 hours ago

Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage

4 hours ago

Bail extended to accused persons are free, report anyone who demands money – Judge 'Bail extended to accused persons are free, report anyone who demands money' – J...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line