Buem Queen Mothers visit Hon. Kofi Adams, present proposals for women’s empowerment

In a significant show of support, the Queen Mothers of the Buem State, led by their leadership, paid a courtesy call on Hon. Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency and Minister for Sports and Recreation, at his parliamentary office on Thursday.

The visit was to formally congratulate him on his re-election and ministerial appointment, while also presenting key proposals focused on enhancing women’s empowerment in the Buem Traditional Area.

The delegation, comprising respected Queen Mothers from across the Buem State, expressed solidarity with Hon. Adams and underscored the urgent need for targeted support for women and youth within the constituency. As a symbol of appreciation, they presented a citation in his honour and pledged their continued collaboration.

The Queen Mothers commended Hon. Adams for his dedication to development and urged him to champion programs that uplift women and the youth. Leading the delegation were Nana Appewbea III (Chairperson of the Buem State Queen Mothers), Nana Okrebea (President), Nana Abulati Boasuma I (Vice President), Nana Boatemaa III (Treasurer), and Mrs. Patience Smile Daves (Executive Secretary), among other notable members.

Hon. Kofi Adams, in his remarks, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the visit and the honour bestowed upon him. He reaffirmed his commitment to carefully consider and act on the proposals put forward by the Queen Mothers, emphasizing the critical role traditional leadership plays in advancing development.

He also called for their continued prayers and support as he works to drive growth and progress in the Buem constituency.

The meeting highlighted the vital role of traditional authorities in governance and community development, reaffirming a strong partnership for a more inclusive and empowered Buem.