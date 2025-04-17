I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Damongo and former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has refuted claims that he accused the Mahama administration of appointing over 100 presidential staffers.

His clarification comes in the wake of a response from the government, through Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who denied allegations that President John Mahama had appointed over 100 presidential staffers.

Kwakye Ofosu stated that the administration had only 27 presidential staffers, with three additional individuals serving as directors for specific interventions, bringing the total to 30.

Speaking on Channel One TV's The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Wednesday, April 16, Jinapor said his remarks had been misinterpreted.

He clarified that his comments referred to the combined number of ministers and presidential staffers, which together approached 100 appointees.

“No, I did not, I said if you add the number of staffers—senior presidential advisors and the rest—to the ministers, you will be inching to 100. Yes, that is the point I was making,” he stated.

Jinapor also raised concerns about the financial implications of such appointments, arguing that some presidential staffers enjoy salaries and benefits comparable to those of ministers.

Despite the clarification, the Damongo MP commended President John Mahama's decision to appoint 56 ministers.

“President Mahama’s appointments of 56 ministers is welcomed, commendable, there’s absolutely no two ways about that. Provided always that the 56 ministers are able to deliver,” he stated.

-Citinewsroom