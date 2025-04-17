Stronger monitoring, evaluation framework will boost economic growth - Prof Quartey

Professor Peter Quartey, Director, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), has called for stronger monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the launch of Development Insight Hub, on Wednesday at the University of Ghana, he urged the government to strengthen monitoring and evaluation (M&E) systems to drive industrial development.

Prof Quartet, also the Board Chairman, Development Insight Hub, said building the skills and competence of young people would lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth and long-term development.

He therefore called for youth centred national programmes to encourage and ignite the passion for the self and national development.

Mr. Kwabena Adjei Boakye, the Team Lead of DIH, speaking to the media, said the institution would establish a space or platform to enable young people harness their potentials, skills and improve their employment prospects or be self employed.

He said the DIH believed in young individuals, explaining that, they had many potentials, therefore, they must be given the space to solve their own problems.

Speaking on the selection process, he said beneficiaries were selected through a comprehensive process by applying and screening them by profile and background. “Beneficiaries are based on capabilities and skills, however we seek to expand to other regions,”'he added.

The Head of Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darko, emphasised the Service's renewed commitment to strong policy direction, noting that it remained central to driving continuous national growth and development.

He informed that the youth played a critical role in promoting efficiency and responsive service delivery in the public space, saying, “as energetic, innovative and digitally savvy citizens, young people bring fresh perspectives and creative solutions to longstanding challenges”, he added.

He said, “in this digital era, where data is more abundant, young people must possess skill in all aspects of their career, hence, the need to train them in monitoring and evaluation skills.”

