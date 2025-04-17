ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stronger monitoring, evaluation framework will boost economic growth - Prof Quartey

  Thu, 17 Apr 2025
Economy & Investments Stronger monitoring, evaluation framework will boost economic growth - Prof Quartey
THU, 17 APR 2025

Professor Peter Quartey, Director, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), has called for stronger monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the launch of Development Insight Hub, on Wednesday at the University of Ghana, he urged the government to strengthen monitoring and evaluation (M&E) systems to drive industrial development.

Prof Quartet, also the Board Chairman, Development Insight Hub, said building the skills and competence of young people would lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth and long-term development.

He therefore called for youth centred national programmes to encourage and ignite the passion for the self and national development.

Mr. Kwabena Adjei Boakye, the Team Lead of DIH, speaking to the media, said the institution would establish a space or platform to enable young people harness their potentials, skills and improve their employment prospects or be self employed.

He said the DIH believed in young individuals, explaining that, they had many potentials, therefore, they must be given the space to solve their own problems.

Speaking on the selection process, he said beneficiaries were selected through a comprehensive process by applying and screening them by profile and background. “Beneficiaries are based on capabilities and skills, however we seek to expand to other regions,”'he added.

4162025114143-qulxpcb543-72564adf-e318-4185-89a6-77e64ff56026-1024x768.jpeg

The Head of Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darko, emphasised the Service's renewed commitment to strong policy direction, noting that it remained central to driving continuous national growth and development.

He informed that the youth played a critical role in promoting efficiency and responsive service delivery in the public space, saying, “as energetic, innovative and digitally savvy citizens, young people bring fresh perspectives and creative solutions to longstanding challenges”, he added.

He said, “in this digital era, where data is more abundant, young people must possess skill in all aspects of their career, hence, the need to train them in monitoring and evaluation skills.”

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor I never said President Mahama appointed 100 presidential staffers – Abu Jinapor

1 hour ago

Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope

1 hour ago

“The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPPs John Darko backs Mayor King Zubas zeal “The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPP's John Darko backs Mayor King Zuba's ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Michael Akagbor, a Senior Programs Officer at CDD-Ghana CDD-Ghana opposes reintroduction of Anti-LGBTQ Bill, citing constitutional conce...

2 hours ago

Rainstorm ravages Nandom Municipality; one dead, properties destroyed Rainstorm ravages Nandom Municipality; one dead, properties destroyed

4 hours ago

We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership

4 hours ago

Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired

4 hours ago

Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage

5 hours ago

Bail extended to accused persons are free, report anyone who demands money – Judge 'Bail extended to accused persons are free, report anyone who demands money' – J...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line