ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
NPP We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah
WED, 16 APR 2025 2

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no plans to make its post-election report public, according to its Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah.

The report, compiled by a committee chaired by Prof. Mike Oquaye, reviews the party’s performance in the 2024 general elections and outlines recommendations for the road ahead.

Speaking after a party meeting in Accra on Wednesday, April 16, Ahiagbah made it clear that the document is strictly for internal use.

“I don’t think so. It is an internal document that will be used to aid the party's reform process and help position us for victory in 2028,” he explained.

“So I can guarantee you, even though it is not expressly stated, it is clearly implied that the document is not meant for public consumption,” Ahiagbah added, firmly closing the door on public access to the full report.

However, he gave assurances that the party's base would be kept informed of critical recommendations, so long as confidentiality is maintained.

“There’s a way, our supporters will go about it that will not complicate it. So it’s just a working document. It’s a document that the party is going to work to. Most of the recommendations are key in what we do now,” he noted.

The report is expected to guide the party’s restructuring and strategic decisions as it prepares for the 2028 elections, offering insight into lessons learned and reforms needed to strengthen the NPP's electoral prospects.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Adjoa | 4/16/2025 11:26:47 PM

NPP = Nauseatingly Putrid Pack

Comments2
Top Stories

2 hours ago

We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership Mike Oquaye committee presents report on election 2024 defeat to NPP leadership

2 hours ago

Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired

2 hours ago

Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage Sokode SHTS clash: Report uncovers drug use, indiscipline, GH¢175,000 damage

3 hours ago

Bail extended to accused persons are free, report anyone who demands money – Judge 'Bail extended to accused persons are free, report anyone who demands money' – J...

3 hours ago

Minority describes petition to remove Chief Justice as spurious, naked attempt to subjugate Judiciary Minority describes petition to remove Chief Justice as 'spurious, naked attempt ...

3 hours ago

Stop illegal mining or spend not less than 10 years in jail – Bono Minister warns Stop illegal mining or spend not less than 10 years in jail – Bono Minister warn...

3 hours ago

Armed scavengers overrun illegal dumpsite in Gbebu Glife Gbegbeyise as Assembly pleads for help Armed scavengers overrun illegal dumpsite in Gbebu Glife Gbegbeyise as Assembly ...

4 hours ago

President Mahama planning to replace Chief Justice Torkonoo with NDC member — Minority alleges President Mahama planning to replace Chief Justice Torkonoo with NDC member — Mi...

4 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, John Darko Pray for Ghana, advise President Mahama to rescind plans to remove Chief Justice...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line