We won’t make post-election 2024 report public Ahiagbah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no plans to make its post-election report public, according to its Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah.

The report, compiled by a committee chaired by Prof. Mike Oquaye, reviews the party’s performance in the 2024 general elections and outlines recommendations for the road ahead.

Speaking after a party meeting in Accra on Wednesday, April 16, Ahiagbah made it clear that the document is strictly for internal use.

“I don’t think so. It is an internal document that will be used to aid the party's reform process and help position us for victory in 2028,” he explained.

“So I can guarantee you, even though it is not expressly stated, it is clearly implied that the document is not meant for public consumption,” Ahiagbah added, firmly closing the door on public access to the full report.

However, he gave assurances that the party's base would be kept informed of critical recommendations, so long as confidentiality is maintained.

“There’s a way, our supporters will go about it that will not complicate it. So it’s just a working document. It’s a document that the party is going to work to. Most of the recommendations are key in what we do now,” he noted.

The report is expected to guide the party’s restructuring and strategic decisions as it prepares for the 2028 elections, offering insight into lessons learned and reforms needed to strengthen the NPP's electoral prospects.