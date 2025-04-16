ModernGhana logo
Judiciary must resist attempts to remove Chief Justice – Afenyo-Markin

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has issued a passionate call for solidarity within Ghana’s judiciary, warning of what he sees as a dangerous political effort to undermine Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Speaking to the press in Accra on Wednesday, April 16, Afenyo-Markin expressed deep reservations about recent petitions filed to remove the Chief Justice. He alleged that some figures within the ruling government are orchestrating a campaign to weaken the judiciary's independence.

“We’re also concerned about certain individuals in government to push for the removal of the Chief Justice. The judiciary should not be seen as part of the political system in our country,” he said.

His comments came shortly after the National Executive Committee of his party met to receive and discuss the findings of the Oquaye Committee. The report, though unrelated to the judiciary, prompted Afenyo-Markin to stress the importance of upholding institutional independence across all branches of government.

“All we need is to have an impartial judiciary to dispense justice. What is happening is unacceptable. And it is clear that the NDC government wants to infiltrate the judiciary and make it partisan. But my advice to all the judges in the country is to stand together,” he warned.

“After dislodging one of you, you will be the next. So, judges in the country must stand together. The judiciary must stand as one body,” he stated.

Chief Justice Torkornoo currently faces three petitions lodged between February 14 and March 17, 2025, alleging misconduct and incompetence. In accordance with Article 146 of the Constitution, President John Dramani Mahama has referred the petitions to the Council of State for their input.

In response, the Chief Justice has requested official access to the petitions to prepare a defense and has expressed concern over the circulation of related documents on social media before the President had completed his review.

Her office maintains that any action regarding her tenure must adhere strictly to constitutional processes in order to safeguard the judiciary’s autonomy and preserve public trust in its impartiality.

Comments

Joel Savage | 4/17/2025 12:14:30 AM

Afenyo-Markin, you are a professional criminal. You're afraid of going to jail for your involvement in the state's looting and ECG containers theft. The same prison term that the court has been imposing on goat thieves will be imposed on you. Gertrude Torkornoo will be removed. In any serious country, Afenyo-Markin should have been in prison by now. He doesn't deserve to be an MP.

