Labour Commission Boss Ofosu Asamoah fired

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
The government has terminated the appointment of Ofosu Asamoah as Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, bringing an end to his seven-year tenure at the helm of the country’s top labour mediation body, CitiNewsroom reports.

Mr. Asamoah, a former Member of Parliament for Kade under the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was appointed to lead the Commission in 2017.

His time in office saw him play a central role in managing industrial disputes and steering delicate negotiations between labour unions and employers across both public and private sectors.

Though no official explanation has been provided for his dismissal, the decision has stirred conversation within political and labour circles, with some questioning the timing and implications of the move.

Mr. Asamoah’s exit marks a significant change in the leadership of the Commission at a time when labour tensions remain a sensitive issue nationwide.

