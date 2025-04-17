ModernGhana logo
Nationalising the Damang Mines: Legal Implications, Strategic Steps, Partnership Opportunities, and Project Costing

THU, 17 APR 2025

The refusal to renew Gold Fields Limited's lease for the Damang Mines presents a unique opportunity for the government to assert greater control over Ghana's mineral wealth. Nationalisation, however, is a complex process requiring careful consideration of legal frameworks, strategic planning, collaboration with capable partners, and financial planning.

Legal Implications
Under Ghana's Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), the government holds the authority to manage and regulate mineral resources. Nationalisation would involve transferring ownership and operational control from Gold Fields to the state. This process must adhere to international investment agreements and treaties to avoid legal disputes or claims of expropriation. Additionally, compliance with environmental regulations and labour laws is essential to safeguard the rights of workers and communities affected by the transition.

Strategic Steps for Nationalisation
1. Stakeholder Engagement: Initiate transparent discussions with Gold Fields, local communities, and industry experts to address concerns and outline the benefits of nationalisation.

2. Legislative Review: Amend existing mining laws to facilitate state ownership while ensuring alignment with Ghana's development goals.

3. Capacity Building: Invest in training programs to equip local professionals with the skills needed to manage and operate the mines effectively.

4. Funding Mechanisms: Establish a Ghana Minerals Sovereignty Fund to reinvest profits into infrastructure, education, and healthcare in mining communities.

5. Operational Transition: Develop a phased plan to take over operations, prioritising safety and continuity while addressing technical and logistical challenges.

6. Monitoring and Evaluation: Implement robust systems to track progress and ensure accountability in the management of the mines.

Public-Private Partnership Opportunities

To ensure the success of nationalisation, the government could explore partnerships with capable Ghanaian companies. Engineers & Planners (E&P), a wholly indigenous Ghanaian-owned mining and construction contracting company, stands out as a potential partner. E&P has extensive experience in hard rock mining and has successfully executed projects for major mining companies, including Gold Fields.

Recommendations for Collaboration
1. Leverage Local Expertise: Partnering with E&P would allow the government to tap into their technical expertise and operational experience in mining projects.

2. Joint Management Model: Establish a joint management framework where E&P provides operational support while the government retains ownership and oversight.

3. Infrastructure Development: Collaborate with E&P to develop infrastructure in mining communities, including roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.

4. Job Creation: Work with E&P to create employment opportunities for local residents, ensuring that the benefits of nationalisation are felt at the grassroots level.

5. Technology Transfer: Facilitate the transfer of advanced mining technologies and practices through collaboration with E&P.

Estimated Project Costing
The estimated cost for nationalising the Damang Mines could range between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. This includes operational costs, capacity building, infrastructure development, and environmental compliance. A phased approach to funding, supported by the Ghana Minerals Sovereignty Fund, would ensure financial sustainability.

Suggested Timelines
1. Year 1: Stakeholder engagement, legislative review, and initial capacity-building programs.

2. Year 2: Operational transition and establishment of the Ghana Minerals Sovereignty Fund.

3. Years 3-5: Full-scale operations, infrastructure development, and monitoring systems implementation.

4. Year 6 and Beyond: Continuous evaluation and reinvestment in mining communities.

The Charge to Leadership
Nationalising the Damang Mines could mark a turning point in Ghana's resource sovereignty, enabling the country to maximise the benefits of its mineral wealth for sustainable development. By partnering with capable Ghanaian companies like Engineers & Planners, the government can ensure a smooth transition and sustainable management of the mines. This endeavour requires bold vision, strategic partnerships, and unwavering commitment to the national interest.

In this regard, I call on His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama and the Honourable Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to work assiduously to make this vision a reality. Their leadership will be pivotal in ensuring that the process is carried out with the utmost transparency and accountability, fostering trust among stakeholders and setting a precedent for responsible resource management in Ghana.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

