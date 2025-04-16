Education Minister inaugurates committee to review basic education curriculum

Committee members reviewing the curriculum of kindergarten one to Primary six have been urged to develop a comprehensive policy to meet the needs of 21st-century learning skills.

The committee has also been charged to ensure that there is the production of ethical and responsible learners to advance development in the country.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Accra, said the members were selected due to their experience and capabilities to execute their mandates.

“Education holds the key to the success of the country. If we get the foundation right, then things will fall in place,” the Minister said.

The Committee, the Minister stressed, was a visionary step to prepare learners to be competitive in the real world of work.

“To succeed, our children need more than academic knowledge; they need to be critical thinkers to solve problems. Next year, we are looking at launching an initiative dubbed, 'Beyond Academic Skills' to have at least an hour or more for learners to undertake some national exercise like farming or painting,” he said.

That, he stated, would build their mental aptitude for practical things as well as build their assertiveness and make them responsible learners.

He charged the Committee to develop a curriculum that would identify the learners with their national values, ethics and integrity to work for the good of society.

The Minister urged them to be intentional about the teaching of Ghana’s rich history to be abreast of the country's heritage and values, among other things.

“Your review must settle the matter on who is the founder of Ghana and set the records on historical records of the country devoid of manipulation,” he said.

The Committee which is chaired by the Minister, include Mrs Mamle Andrews, Chief Director of the Ministry of Education (MOE), Professor George K.T. Oduro, Technical Advisor to the Minister, Professor Dzakadzie, Director General of the National Council

for Curriculum Assessment; Prof Ernest Kofi Davis, Director General of GES; and Prof Azeko Salifu Tahiru, Inspector of Schools, National Schools Inspectorate Authority.

Others are Prof Christian Addai Poku, Registrar, National Teaching Council; Dr Eric Adzore, Director General, TVET Service, Nana Baffour Awuah, Director, Pre-Tertiary of MOE; and Ms Rejoice Dankwa, Director, TVET.

The rest are Mr Insah Shirzu, Director, Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation, MOE; Mavis Asare Donkor, Director, General Administration, MOE, and Dr Samuel Awuku, Education and Development Consultant.

GNA