Minority describes petition to remove Chief Justice as 'spurious, naked attempt to subjugate Judiciary'

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has condemned the petition to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, describing it as a blatant attempt to undermine the judiciary's independence.

Mr John Darko, the Legal Counsel of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, argued that the petition's grounds, including allegations of advising the President on judicial promotions and presiding over a contentious case, were “flimsy and politically motivated.”

“We see the spurious petition for the removal of the Chief Justice as a serious setback to our democratic journey," he stated.

Mr Darko, who was addressing a Press Conference at the Parliament House on Wednesday, said the purpose of the petition was to malign the head of the judiciary, orchestrate her removal, and thereby silencing the judiciary and exerting control.

Mr Darko, also the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame in the Ashanti Region, drew parallels between the current situation and historical instances of judicial interference, such as the June 30, 1982, abduction and murder of three high-ranking judges.

He urged traditional leaders, religious leaders, and the public to speak out against the perceived Executive overreach.

“To our revered traditional leaders and religious leaders, the time to call the President to advise him is now, the time to pray for our country is now,” Mr Darko emphasised.

“You, the people of Ghana, are the fountain from which justice flows… You are the one who must rise up and say enough,” he added.

