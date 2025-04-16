NPP election review committee bogus, led by people who caused the problem — Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political scientist and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, has criticized the party's review committee for the election 2024.

He described the committee as bogus, claiming that it is spearheaded by people who contributed to the party's downfall.

He feels the review process lacks credibility since it is led by Professor Michael Aaron Ocquaye, who he alleges was at the heart of the party's internal failings, particularly during his term as Speaker of Parliament.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews' The Pulse on Wednesday, April 16, Dr. Amoako Baah questioned the logic of choosing such persons to investigate the humilating defeat of the party.

“I agree he [Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye] was part of the problem. And then he’s the one to investigate what went wrong? Has he investigated himself?” he quizzed.

The former NPP national chairman aspirant stressed that party leaders already know the issues of the grassroots supporters.

“You don’t have to go and ask someone before you know what is going on in the party, the sentiments of the supporters. You have to know,” he argued.

Dr. Amoako Baah’s comments come ahead of the party’s National Executive Council meeting at the Alisa Hotel, where the Prof. Mike Ocquaye-led committee is expected to present its findings on why the party lost the 2024 elections and make recommendations.