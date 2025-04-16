I will not join NPP again; I'm no longer a member — Dr. Amoako Baah

Political scientist and outspoken critic of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, has announced that he has permanently cut ties with the party.

The former NPP member made this known in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, April 16.

Dr. Amoako Baah, who has over the years been vocal about internal cracks of the NPP, said he no longer associates with the party due to what he describes as leadership failures and disregard for the grassroots.

“I don’t think I want to join again. I’m not a member of the NPP,” the former National Chairman aspirant said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amoako Baah is now pushing for the formation of a new political movement—the New Patriotic Front—as a solution to what he says is the collapse of the NPP.

“We want to fix the party, but those involved in the wrongdoing are the ones in charge. Do you think they will willingly give you a chance to throw them out? No, they won’t. Leave the party for them and form a new one. The shortest way around this thing is to form a new party,” he said in a separate interview on TV3.

He also described as bogus the work of the party’s 2024 election review committee, chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye.

The committee is expected to present its report to the party’s National Executive Council at a meeting held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The report is said to outline reasons for the party’s defeat in the 2024 polls and make key recommendations.