The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has vowed to sue the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) over its decision to adjust utility tariffs, describing the move as illegal.

According to the CPA, it will head to court to stop PURC if its calls to halt tariff adjustments fall on deaf ears.

The Director in Charge of Mediation and Arbitration at CPA, Nana Prempeh Okogyeabur, disclosed that the committees legally mandated to review tariffs at PURC, including the Technical Committee and External Committee, are yet to be constituted after a change in government.

Speaking on OTEC 102.9 FM's 'Dwabrem' show on Wednesday, hosted by Dr Cash, Nana Prempeh emphasized that allowing the tariff adjustment would cripple not only businesses but also ordinary Ghanaians.

The PURC had announced a 14.75% increment in electricity and 4.02% in water tariffs, effective May 2, 2025, citing factors such as exchange rates, inflation projections, fuel costs, and the current hydro-thermal generation mix.

However, the CPA questions the legitimacy of this decision, arguing that the PURC didn't conduct sufficient consultations and didn't properly represent consumer interests.

Nana Prempeh noted that the CPA will do everything possible to halt the tariff adjustment, stressing that the agency's primary concern is to protect consumers from unfair practices.

The CPA believes that without the reconstitution of the Technical and External Committees, the PURC's decision lacks legitimacy and fails the test of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity.

The agency has urged PURC to suspend the proposed tariff adjustments until broad-based consultations are conducted and consumer interests are adequately represented.

The CPA also expressed concern over the quality of service delivery by utility providers, pointing to unresolved complaints consistently flagged by consumers.