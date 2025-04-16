ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP needs united front and extra hard work to win 2028 elections — Dr. Adutwum

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
NPP Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum
WED, 16 APR 2025
Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum says the oppistion New Patriotic Party (NPP) will need a united front to win power in 2028.

According to Dr. Adutwum, although the party will need to work hard to win back the trust of the masses, the work must be done with a united front.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the former Education Minister stressed that the NPP can only maximise their chances of winning power if all members come on board and put the party's interest first.

Dr. Adutwum called for the inclusion of all party members in the process of selecting their leaders, emphasizing that any party member in good standing must be allowed to participate in the voting process.

"Individuals with party cards, who pay dues, and are part of nurturing the party must be given the opportunity to choose their leaders," he said. "With these individuals on board, the party can cover more ground, and members will join the campaign process to help win power."

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP election review committee bogus, led by people who caused the problem — Dr. Amoako Baah NPP election review committee bogus, led by people who caused the problem — Dr. ...

2 hours ago

Political scientist and outspoken critic of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah I will not join NPP again; I'm no longer a member — Dr. Amoako Baah

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Lashing traders comment: 'This brute talk is why we voted out some people' — Fra...

4 hours ago

OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds

4 hours ago

‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah ‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah

4 hours ago

Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Jury lists expanded to include all citizens qualified by law — CJ

4 hours ago

Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine CJ's removal: No one can block President Mahama’s constitutional duty – Dr. Ayin...

4 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye and wife, Empress Gifty “You people can’t bring me down" — Hopeson Adorye angry over cheating allegation...

4 hours ago

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba “I have been advised" — King Zuba backtracks on lashing of pavement traders in K...

4 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to appoint more than 60 ministers Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line