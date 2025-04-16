The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum says the oppistion New Patriotic Party (NPP) will need a united front to win power in 2028.

According to Dr. Adutwum, although the party will need to work hard to win back the trust of the masses, the work must be done with a united front.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the former Education Minister stressed that the NPP can only maximise their chances of winning power if all members come on board and put the party's interest first.

Dr. Adutwum called for the inclusion of all party members in the process of selecting their leaders, emphasizing that any party member in good standing must be allowed to participate in the voting process.

"Individuals with party cards, who pay dues, and are part of nurturing the party must be given the opportunity to choose their leaders," he said. "With these individuals on board, the party can cover more ground, and members will join the campaign process to help win power."