ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 16 Apr 2025 Headlines

Lashing traders comment: 'This brute talk is why we voted out some people' — Franklin Cudjoe cautions Kumasi Mayor

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin CudjoeFounding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has weighed in on what many have described as a lawless comment by the new Kumasi Mayor, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadia aka King Zuba.

The Mayor issued a two-week ultimatum to traders occupying pavements in the central business district of Kumasi to vacate or face forceful eviction.

Mr. Agyemang Boadi, who described his approach as a “democratic military style,” said he would not hesitate to unleash his team on traders who fail to comply with the directive.

At a press conference, he expressed frustration over the inefficiency of involving the police in such operations, claiming that offenders often return to the streets shortly after arrests.

“So I have my own democratic military staff, which I’ll be implementing. When we say leave this space and you refuse, if I arrive alone, you may be lucky. But if I show up with my ten boys in their pickup with their canes, trust me, we’ll beat you,” he warned.

But Mr. Franklin Cudjoe says the effort to preserve Kumasi’s image by clearing pavements must be done strictly within the law.

In a social media post on Wednesday, April 16, the policy analyst warned that such loose talk and arrogance were part of the reasons the NPP lost the 2024 elections.

“The Kumasi Mayor should only be threatening to use the law to remove persons trading on pavements, not physically abusing them.

“The mayor should immediately walk back and pledge to honour the law. These types of brute talk and carefree behaviour were yesterday’s tactics we abhorred and chased some folks away from government,” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP election review committee bogus, led by people who caused the problem — Dr. Amoako Baah NPP election review committee bogus, led by people who caused the problem — Dr. ...

1 hour ago

Political scientist and outspoken critic of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah I will not join NPP again; I'm no longer a member — Dr. Amoako Baah

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Lashing traders comment: 'This brute talk is why we voted out some people' — Fra...

3 hours ago

OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds

3 hours ago

‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah ‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah

3 hours ago

Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Jury lists expanded to include all citizens qualified by law — CJ

3 hours ago

Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine CJ's removal: No one can block President Mahama’s constitutional duty – Dr. Ayin...

3 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye and wife, Empress Gifty “You people can’t bring me down" — Hopeson Adorye angry over cheating allegation...

3 hours ago

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba “I have been advised" — King Zuba backtracks on lashing of pavement traders in K...

3 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to appoint more than 60 ministers Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line