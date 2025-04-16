Lashing traders comment: 'This brute talk is why we voted out some people' — Franklin Cudjoe cautions Kumasi Mayor

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has weighed in on what many have described as a lawless comment by the new Kumasi Mayor, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadia aka King Zuba.

The Mayor issued a two-week ultimatum to traders occupying pavements in the central business district of Kumasi to vacate or face forceful eviction.

Mr. Agyemang Boadi, who described his approach as a “democratic military style,” said he would not hesitate to unleash his team on traders who fail to comply with the directive.

At a press conference, he expressed frustration over the inefficiency of involving the police in such operations, claiming that offenders often return to the streets shortly after arrests.

“So I have my own democratic military staff, which I’ll be implementing. When we say leave this space and you refuse, if I arrive alone, you may be lucky. But if I show up with my ten boys in their pickup with their canes, trust me, we’ll beat you,” he warned.

But Mr. Franklin Cudjoe says the effort to preserve Kumasi’s image by clearing pavements must be done strictly within the law.

In a social media post on Wednesday, April 16, the policy analyst warned that such loose talk and arrogance were part of the reasons the NPP lost the 2024 elections.

“The Kumasi Mayor should only be threatening to use the law to remove persons trading on pavements, not physically abusing them.

“The mayor should immediately walk back and pledge to honour the law. These types of brute talk and carefree behaviour were yesterday’s tactics we abhorred and chased some folks away from government,” he wrote.