CJ's removal: No one can block President Mahama’s constitutional duty – Dr. Ayine fires back

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
Attorney General Dr. Dominic AyineAttorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine

Legal fireworks have erupted over President John Mahama’s controversial consultation process regarding Ghana’s next Chief Justice, with Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine strongly pushing back against Attorney General Godfred Dame’s call for a halt.

Speaking to the media after court proceedings, Dr. Ayine, who represents the President in the matter, firmly defended Mahama’s right to proceed with the ongoing consultation, insisting that it is a constitutionally mandated duty that cannot be halted by anyone, not even the Attorney General.

“For me, I don’t see the point he’s trying to make by saying that the President must hold on to the process of consultation,” Dr. Ayine said. “He has to understand that this is the performance of a constitutional duty. And the law is very clear—you cannot enjoin the performance of a constitutional or public obligation.”

When asked whether he had spoken to President Mahama about the matter or offered any legal advice in light of the court application filed by the Attorney General, Dr. Ayine remained measured but firm.

“I haven’t spoken with the President yet and I cannot give any definitive answer to whether the consultation will continue,” he noted. “But the President and the Republic are my clients, and I will not advise my client publicly.”

Attorney General Godfred Dame has filed an application seeking to stop Mahama from continuing the consultation process until the Supreme Court rules on a related matter. But Ayine isn’t buying it.

“The court is yet to make an order,” he pointed out. “So if he says the President must hold on, is he saying the court has already granted an order to that effect?”

Regarding the Supreme Court’s latest adjournment to May 6 due to the absence of a panel member, Ayine confirmed the next date and emphasised that the legal process is still unfolding.

The clash underscores a deepening legal and constitutional standoff between Ghana’s executive and judiciary arms over what appears to be a test of the limits of presidential power in transitional periods.

