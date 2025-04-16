Dr. Banabas Addai Amanfo, a lecturer in the Department of Educational Leadership at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has expressed skepticism regarding the government's decision to combat illegal mining with the Blue Water Guards.

He argues that this approach reflects a lack of genuine commitment to addressing the issue and points out, "It’s the same approach used by previous administrations—same actors, different names."

"Why are we doing this to ourselves as a country? We keep repeating the same processes without yielding any results," he lamented.

Dr. Amanfo made these remarks during a morning show, 'Nyansapo', on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM, hosted by Kwaku Owusu-Boateng (KOA), on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

He believes that the Blue Water Guards do not have the capacity or strength to effectively confront illegal miners, making this decision seem wasteful.

"These illegal miners are not only armed, but they are also skilled swimmers," Dr. Amanfo noted, referencing an incident where illegal miners rescued a police officer who fell into the water at a galamsey site.

Ghana's battle with illegal mining has been ongoing, with successive governments attempting various strategies, including military interventions like Operation Halt and Operation Vanguard. However, the problem continues to persist, leading to significant environmental damage, such as water pollution and deforestation.