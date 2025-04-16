ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“You people can’t bring me down" — Hopeson Adorye angry over cheating allegations involving wife Empress Gifty

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
Headlines Hopeson Adorye and wife, Empress Gifty
WED, 16 APR 2025
Hopeson Adorye and wife, Empress Gifty

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye has come out strongly against viral social media allegations accusing his wife, gospel musician Empress Gifty, of infidelity.

The rumors, which gained traction online earlier this week, allege that Empress Gifty was caught in an affair with a man named Kofi Owusu, and in a shocking twist, the alleged incident is said to have taken place in the couple’s own bedroom.

“Yesterday, Hopeson Adorye caught Empress Gifty having an extramarital affair with an individual named Kofi Owusu on their matrimonial bed… When Hopeson caught them, he slapped Gifty, and now the issue is before the Tesano Police,” an anonymous source claimed in a widely circulated post.

Hopeson Adorye has vehemently rejected the allegations, responding with anger and defiance toward those he says are attempting to smear his family’s name and drag him down politically.

“You people can’t bring me down. You think you can hide on the internet and misbehave? Even the people you’re fighting for are pleading with me to return to the party,” he said in a video response that has since gone viral.

Addressing the originator of the claims directly, Adorye issued a grave warning, condemning the emotional and reputational damage caused to his wife.

“I’m warning you, call your mother and tell her you will die very soon. How can you fabricate such harmful lies about a fellow woman and seek to destroy her hard-earned reputation? Don’t you know she has children, and she’s a brand ambassador for multiple products? That’s her livelihood,” he noted.

He also revealed that efforts are underway to track down the individual behind the rumor, and that legal action may soon follow.

“I just came from the Immigration Service, and I have all your details. Don’t you know I can sue you in the country where you live? Don’t joke with me,” he stressed.

The explosive claims have divided opinion online. While some social media users have demanded evidence to back the allegations, others have raised concern over the reported physical assault mentioned in the anonymous post. As of now, there has been no official statement from Empress Gifty herself.

The controversy continues to stir debate, with many calling for restraint and due process as emotions run high.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds

1 hour ago

‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah ‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah

1 hour ago

Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Jury lists expanded to include all citizens qualified by law — CJ

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye and wife, Empress Gifty “You people can’t bring me down" — Hopeson Adorye angry over cheating allegation...

1 hour ago

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba “I have been advised" — King Zuba backtracks on lashing of pavement traders in K...

1 hour ago

Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to appoint more than 60 ministers Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to...

2 hours ago

UK Supreme Court rules transgender women are not legally recognized as “women” under equality Act UK Supreme Court rules transgender women are not legally recognized as “women” u...

2 hours ago

W/R: Appoint the name weve presented — NDC youth lock up NSS Office over Coordinator’s appointment W/R: Appoint the name we've presented — NDC youth lock up NSS Office over Coordi...

3 hours ago

Legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex — UK Supreme Court rules Legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex — UK Supreme Court rules

3 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson 'Utility tariff hikes part of IMF conditionalities, was supposed to have been do...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line