“You people can’t bring me down" — Hopeson Adorye angry over cheating allegations involving wife Empress Gifty

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye has come out strongly against viral social media allegations accusing his wife, gospel musician Empress Gifty, of infidelity.

The rumors, which gained traction online earlier this week, allege that Empress Gifty was caught in an affair with a man named Kofi Owusu, and in a shocking twist, the alleged incident is said to have taken place in the couple’s own bedroom.

“Yesterday, Hopeson Adorye caught Empress Gifty having an extramarital affair with an individual named Kofi Owusu on their matrimonial bed… When Hopeson caught them, he slapped Gifty, and now the issue is before the Tesano Police,” an anonymous source claimed in a widely circulated post.

Hopeson Adorye has vehemently rejected the allegations, responding with anger and defiance toward those he says are attempting to smear his family’s name and drag him down politically.

“You people can’t bring me down. You think you can hide on the internet and misbehave? Even the people you’re fighting for are pleading with me to return to the party,” he said in a video response that has since gone viral.

Addressing the originator of the claims directly, Adorye issued a grave warning, condemning the emotional and reputational damage caused to his wife.

“I’m warning you, call your mother and tell her you will die very soon. How can you fabricate such harmful lies about a fellow woman and seek to destroy her hard-earned reputation? Don’t you know she has children, and she’s a brand ambassador for multiple products? That’s her livelihood,” he noted.

He also revealed that efforts are underway to track down the individual behind the rumor, and that legal action may soon follow.

“I just came from the Immigration Service, and I have all your details. Don’t you know I can sue you in the country where you live? Don’t joke with me,” he stressed.

The explosive claims have divided opinion online. While some social media users have demanded evidence to back the allegations, others have raised concern over the reported physical assault mentioned in the anonymous post. As of now, there has been no official statement from Empress Gifty herself.

The controversy continues to stir debate, with many calling for restraint and due process as emotions run high.