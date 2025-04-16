ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“I have been advised" — King Zuba backtracks on lashing of pavement traders in KMA

  Wed, 16 Apr 2025
Headlines Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba
WED, 16 APR 2025
Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba has reversed his earlier controversial remarks that drew widespread criticism following his threat to use force against traders operating in unauthorised spaces within the city.

Earlier this month, Boadi issued a strict two-week ultimatum targeting traders working along road medians and in bustling commercial areas such as Adum, sparking outrage among civil society groups, legal experts, and members of the public.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show with Nana Yaa Mensah, the mayor defended his intent but signaled a new, more measured approach to enforcement.

“I have been advised severally, and I want to go by the advice. People want us to punish them in a particular manner—taking them to court—and where necessary, we will jail some of them,” he stated.

Amid mounting pressure, the mayor has now revised his position, drawing a distinction between traders on pavements and those occupying road medians.

“I am not going to be dealing with those on the pavements. We are dealing with those on the median. Subsequently, I will find time with technical people, get the technical advice so that we will move people to the Racecourse and other satellite markets,” he explained.

The latest comments reflect an effort to strike a balance between maintaining order in Kumasi’s commercial zones and respecting the rights of informal traders. As the conversation continues, many are watching to see how the Assembly will manage urban space without escalating tensions.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds OB Amponsah reacts to Napo’s ‘request’ to share comedy proceeds

1 hour ago

‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah ‘I’m jobless, share the profits from your show about me’ — Napo to OB Amponsah

1 hour ago

Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Jury lists expanded to include all citizens qualified by law — CJ

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye and wife, Empress Gifty “You people can’t bring me down" — Hopeson Adorye angry over cheating allegation...

1 hour ago

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba “I have been advised" — King Zuba backtracks on lashing of pavement traders in K...

1 hour ago

Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to appoint more than 60 ministers Asiedu Nketia reveals how President Mahama resisted pressure by party members to...

2 hours ago

UK Supreme Court rules transgender women are not legally recognized as “women” under equality Act UK Supreme Court rules transgender women are not legally recognized as “women” u...

2 hours ago

W/R: Appoint the name weve presented — NDC youth lock up NSS Office over Coordinator’s appointment W/R: Appoint the name we've presented — NDC youth lock up NSS Office over Coordi...

3 hours ago

Legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex — UK Supreme Court rules Legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex — UK Supreme Court rules

3 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson 'Utility tariff hikes part of IMF conditionalities, was supposed to have been do...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line