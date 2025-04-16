“I have been advised" — King Zuba backtracks on lashing of pavement traders in KMA

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi popularly known as King Zuba has reversed his earlier controversial remarks that drew widespread criticism following his threat to use force against traders operating in unauthorised spaces within the city.

Earlier this month, Boadi issued a strict two-week ultimatum targeting traders working along road medians and in bustling commercial areas such as Adum, sparking outrage among civil society groups, legal experts, and members of the public.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show with Nana Yaa Mensah, the mayor defended his intent but signaled a new, more measured approach to enforcement.

“I have been advised severally, and I want to go by the advice. People want us to punish them in a particular manner—taking them to court—and where necessary, we will jail some of them,” he stated.

Amid mounting pressure, the mayor has now revised his position, drawing a distinction between traders on pavements and those occupying road medians.

“I am not going to be dealing with those on the pavements. We are dealing with those on the median. Subsequently, I will find time with technical people, get the technical advice so that we will move people to the Racecourse and other satellite markets,” he explained.

The latest comments reflect an effort to strike a balance between maintaining order in Kumasi’s commercial zones and respecting the rights of informal traders. As the conversation continues, many are watching to see how the Assembly will manage urban space without escalating tensions.